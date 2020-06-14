2020 MotoGP back in business! Season to begin with double-header at Jerez in July

2020 MotoGP: All dates, events and the eventual attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding governments and authorities.

After a long streak of writing about cancelling or postponement of MotoGP races, it brings us immense joy to finally report about the resumption of the 2020 MotoGP season. Nearly half of the year has already passed, so we’ll see a total of 17 rounds to be held between July to December of which four races outside of Europe will be confirmed by the end of next month. The first race will take place at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto in Spain with the Gran Premio Red Bull de España on July 19th and the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía on July 26th.

After a weekend off, the next round of MotoGP will take place in the Czech Republic – Monster Energy Grand Prix České Republiky at Brno, which will be followed by myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich and the Grand Prix von Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. All these races will take place in a space of three weeks.

Following three weeks, the Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini and the Gran Premio di Emilia Romagna e della Riviera di Rimini will take place at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli – rounds six and seven of the MotoGP World Championship, on consecutive weekends. The rescheduled Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya at the Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya will be held just one week later.

Also read: MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

MotoGP will head to France on October 11th where the rescheduled SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France will take place at Le Mans. This will be followed by the fourth double-header of the season just one week later in Aragon – the Gran Premio Michelin de Aragón and the Gran Premio de Teruel.

The final two European rounds will take place two weeks later at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with the European Grand Prix taking place on 8 November and the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana taking place on 15 November.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.