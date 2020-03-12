2020 MotoGP: Coronavirus forces another calendar change, Argentina GP postponed

2020 MotoGP calendar revised: The Valencia season finale will take place after 22 November which means there will be an Americas-Argentina-Valencia triple header to finish the season.

Argentina has joined Qatar, Thailand and Circuit of the Americas where MotoGP races have either been cancelled or postponed. Organisers for the Argentina GP had been adamant by earlier this month that the Termas de Rio Hondo race weekend would happen on 19 April. However, it has now been confirmed that the GP has been pushed back to 22 November. Hence, the Valencia season finale will take place after 22 November which means there will be an Americas-Argentina-Valencia triple header to finish the season.

The season-ending triple-header would start just one weekend after the Japan-Australia-Malaysia flyaways. Jerez in Spain will now open the season for the premier class on 1-3 May. Governing body FIM maintains that a world championship has to have a minimum of 13 races. Qatar has been cancelled.

It has been said that the MotoGP season opener will take place in Jerez, however, this month’s WorldSBK round’s postponement could indicate further delay for MotoGP. Or even be run behind closed doors – an idea mooted by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

Revised 2020 MotoGP Calendar:

1 — Qatar, 8 March (Losail International Circuit) MotoGP class cancelled

2 — Spain, 3 May (Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto)

3 — France, 17 May (Le Mans)

4 — Italy, 31 May (Autodromo del Mugello)

5 — Catalunya, 7 June (Barcelona-Catalunya)

6 — Germany, 21 June (Sachsenring)

7 — Netherlands, 28 June (TT Circuit Assen)

8 — Finland, 12 July (KymiRing)

9 — Czech Republic, 9 August (Automotodrom Brno)

10 — Austria, 16 August (Red Bull Ring)

11 — Great Britain, 30 August (Silverstone)

12 — San Marino, 13 September (Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli)

13 — Aragon, 27 September (MotorLand Aragón)

14 — Thailand, 4 October (Chang International Circuit)

15 — Japan, 18 October (Twin Ring Motegi)

16 — Australia, 25 October (Philip Island)

17 — Malaysia, 1 November (Sepang International Circuit)

18 – Americas, 15 November (Circuit of the Americas)

19 — Argentina, 22 November (Termas de Rio Hondo)

20 — Valencia, 29 November (Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo)

