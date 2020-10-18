2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

There’ve been nine races through this season so far and in them, eight riders have been victorious. MotoGP in 2020 delivered once again a magnificent run as Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) took top honours at Gran Premio Michelin de Aragon. It was also the second MotoGP podium for Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), finishing just 0.2 seconds behind Rins. The overall standings are now led by Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar). Polesitter Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) takes the chequered flag in P18.

Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) had a blistering start off the line as the Spaniard and Quartararo almost came into contact heading into Turn 1. Up the inside of the duo was Morbidelli into the opening left-hander but the Italian was wide, allowing Viñales and Quartararo to come through as the Monster Energy Yamaha man took to lead – and started to take off. Rins made a blinding start and was up to P4 on the opening lap, just ahead of Jack Miller (Pramac Racing), with Mir staying put in P6. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) got shuffled down to P12 on the opening lap from Row 1 as Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) had made good early progress into P8 from P13.

Also read: 2020 MotoGP: Quartararo bags 10th pole at Aragon despite trip to medical centre after FP3

Viñales’ gap was up to 0.7 on Lap 1 but Quartararo went quicker on Lap 2 to close it down to half a second. Meanwhile, Rins was up the inside of Morbidelli at Turn 1 as the Suzuki star set his sights on the leading two Yamahas. Morbidelli was then dropped slightly by Rins and Quartararo as the latter then lost out to Rins at the final corner, Quartararo running slightly wide. Viñales’ gap had been up to 0.8 seconds but Rins was flying and the gap was soon under half a second, with Morbidelli gaining pace to creep up to the tailpipes of his teammate. Fifth place Mir was the fastest man on track on Lap 5 and just behind, Miller and Alex Marquez were having a belting scrap.

On Lap 6, Rins was 0.6 seconds faster than Viñales and heading onto the seventh lap of 23, Rins was breathing down his compatriot’s neck. Quartararo had been dropped slightly and had Morbidelli right behind him, with Mir swarming also. Morbidelli then passed Mir and the Petronas Yamaha SRT teammates were alongside each other down the straight and not wanting to hand the position over, both were wide at Turn 16. Mir said thank you very much and swept through to P3, Morbidelli held P4 as Quartararo dropped to P5. And just behind, Le Mans podium finisher Marquez was the fastest man on track – right behind Quartararo.

Top 10:

Alex RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 41’54.391

Alex MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – +0.263

Joan MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +2.644

Maverick VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – +2.880\

Takaaki NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – +4.570

Franco MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – +4.756

Andrea DOVIZIOSO – Ducati Team Ducati – +8.639

Cal CRUTCHLOW – LCR Honda CASTROL – +8.913

Jack MILLER – Pramac Racing – +9.390

Johann ZARCO – Esponsorama Racing – +9.617

