2020 INMRC: Honda’s Rajiv registers massive 4.7 second lead in round 1, double podium for Mathana

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R Cup qualifier – 2019 front-runners Kavin Quintal, Sarthak Chavan and Varoon S start from first line

2020 season of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) kicked-off recently at Madras Motor Sports Club, Chennai, and Honda has had a great run already. ENEOS Honda Erula Racing Team’s Rajiv Sethu conquered MMRT with a massive 4.757-second lead, and Mathana Kumar rounded off the weekend with a double podium for Honda in the PS165cc Open Race 1.

Extending leadership in the National Championship – ProStock 165cc

Friday’s race saw Sethu, Mathana Kumar and Senthil Kumar set the tone in Pro-stock 165cc national class for the weekend. While the morning qualifier put Rajiv firmly at the start of the grid, the afternoon race saw him make further headway. Making the most of his strong start, Rajiv stopped the clock at 12:08:653 with a crushing 4.757 seconds lead. He was the only rider to record the fastest lap time of under 2 seconds as well (1:59:476).

From lap 3, the fight for the remaining 2 podiums was firmly on. For the Trichy rider Mathana Kumar, the first race of 2020 was a day of gains. Gaining 3 positions from his 6th position start, Mathana rounded-off Honda’s second podium with his 3rd finish (12:13:445). Meanwhile, despite the nail-biting race till race, Senthil finished up 4th, only one-tenth of a second behind Mathana.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250R & CBR150R categories

The highlight of 2020 is yet again the 10 young guns in the NSF 250R Honda India Talent cup – the first-ever racing platform in the history of Indian motorsports where the next-gen riders ride on the Moto3 race machine platform – NSF250R. Feeding into this as the first step is the CBR 150R category of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup with 14 riders, including the youngest of only 12 years of age!

Friday qualifier of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R was a 10 rider grid. While 6 of these millennial riders including Kavin Quintal, Varoon S, Geoffrey Emanuel, Charan T from Chennai; Sarthak Chavan from Pune and Mohsin from Velacchery are riding NSF250R riders for the second year, the other 4 riders have been upgraded from the CBR150R category. This includes Samuel Martin & AS James from Bangalore, Deepak S from Chennai and Raj Dashwanth for Trichy.

With prior experience of riding the Moto3 machine NSF250R, Kavin Quintal leaped ahead of others clocking the best lap time of 1:50.838. He was followed by Sarthak Chavan and Varoon S, completing the front row for tomorrow’s race.

That’s not all. Battling it out in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent cup CBR150R category are another 14 novice riders hand-picked from Honda India Talent Hunt across India – be it from the Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Patna, Satara, Pune Mumbai, Uttur, Malappuram & Chennai.

Today’s qualifying saw 17 years old Prakash Kamat from Bokaro finishing the race at the first spot and the first-timers Vivek Gaurav of Bihar and Satara’s Ikshan Shanbhag qualifying for the next two spots in that order in CBR150R class. While Vivek Kapadia and Shyam Sundar will start from the last spot due to today’s crash.

