2020 Formula 1: Vietnam GP could be postponed, Australia GP on track

Vietnam was added to the F1 World Championship for the first time this season. The Hanoi street race is scheduled to be Round 3 on 19 April. The next race, in Shanghai, has been postponed indefinitely.

Motorsport events have been hit hard by the global epidemic of Coronavirus Covid-19 as several grand prix have been either canceled or postponed. Formula 1 Chinese GP has already been postponed and now the Vietnam GP could likely be heading for postponement. According to a Twitter post, the Hanoi race may be postponed and an official statement on the matter is expected on 15 March.

A Grandprix247 report states that when asked for his source, Paren revealed: “It was via their website chat this morning as I was enquiring what happens since Vietnam have stopped visa waivers for the UK as well as offering visas for official business only. Not sure what else I can help with but feel free to let me know Smiling face with smiling eyes.”

Vietnam was added to the F1 World Championship for the first time this season. The Hanoi street race is scheduled to be Round 3 on 19 April. The next race, in Shanghai, has been postponed indefinitely.

As for Australia GP, the authorities have so far maintained that the event will go ahead as scheduled. Two members of Haas and one from the McLaren F1 team are in self-isolation in Melbourne after being tested for Coronavirus.

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix weekend is scheduled to begin on Friday. The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) has been informed and is “monitoring the situation in conjunction with Formula 1 and the FIA”.

The health and safety of the F1 fans, family and wider communities is always paramount. With the continuing spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and its impact on global communities, F1 is in constant dialogue with promoters, governmental bodies and expert health authorities to ensure the safeguarding of everyone inside and around the sport.

Also read: Can Coronavirus spell doom for Formula 1 and MotoGP in 2020?

F1 organisers have said that all possible precautions are being taken. The website states: F1 is taking a scientific approach to the outbreak in order to help assess and implement the appropriate steps needed to minimise risks and protect personnel.

Bahrain has taken the decision to hold this year’s Grand Prix as a participants-only event – part of a wider set of proactive measures implemented by the country to limit the virus’ spread. Bahrain will also implement screening procedures on entry and specialist medical facilities onsite, as well as enhanced sanitation at the circuit, additional handwashing stations and specific medical protocols to manage any suspected cases of COVID-19.

The Chinese Grand Prix, originally slated for 17-19 April, has been postponed.

Due to the fluid nature of the virus, F1 will continue to take a scientific approach to the situation, acting on daily advice from the official health authorities and the advice or measures each host promoter may enact.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.