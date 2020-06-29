2020 Formula 1: Mercedes unveils new black livery in support of Black Lives Matter

Mercedes team states that just three percent of the workforce in its organisation belong to minority ethnic groups and only 12% are women. The team aims to improve on this lack of diversity through initiatives like #WeRaceAsOne.

By:Updated: Jun 29, 2020 7:36 PM

mercedes formula 1 black lives matter

Famously known as the Silver Arrows, world champions Mercedes have revealed new colours for 2020 Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will be racing in cars with a new black livery marking the team’s stand against racism and discrimination. The team have made the announcement following global protests around the world in support of Black Lives Matter, which Hamilton – F1’s first black superstar – has supported vocally.

Hamilton has also announced the setting up of a new commission to improve diversity in motorsport and Formula 1 has launched the #WeRaceAsOne initiative along with Task Force that will identify opportunities for the employment and education of under-represented groups across Formula 1.

“Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief of Mercedes,” Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff

Currently, three percent of the workforce in Mercedes’ organisation belong to minority ethnic groups and only 12% of employees are women. The team says that the lack of diversity highlights that new approaches to attract talent from various areas of society need to be found, adding that a diversity and inclusion programme will be announced before the end of the season.

Besides a new livery for the car, Hamilton and Bottas will be wearing black race suits in 2020. The call to ‘End Racism’ will be featured around the track in Austria and also feature on the halo of the Mercedes cars.

Also read: F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

“Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief of Mercedes,” Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff stated, adding: “But having the right beliefs and the right mindset isn’t enough if we remain silent.

“We wish to use our voice and our global platform to speak up for respect and equality, and the Silver Arrow will race in black for the entire 2020 season to show our commitment to greater diversity within our team and our sport.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Formula 1: Mercedes unveils new black livery in support of Black Lives Matter

2020 Formula 1: Mercedes unveils new black livery in support of Black Lives Matter

Honda Africa Twin deliveries start in India: Rs 15 lakh ADV with Apple CarPlay

Honda Africa Twin deliveries start in India: Rs 15 lakh ADV with Apple CarPlay

Delay in clearance of component imports from China could hinder vehicle production: ACMA

Delay in clearance of component imports from China could hinder vehicle production: ACMA

Great discounts on Tata Harrier, Tigor, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000

Great discounts on Tata Harrier, Tigor, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000

Hyundai introduces its first electric minibus 'County Electric': 15-33 seats, 250 km range

Hyundai introduces its first electric minibus 'County Electric': 15-33 seats, 250 km range

20-minute-old Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 1.8 crore wrecked by 'innocent motorist'

20-minute-old Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 1.8 crore wrecked by 'innocent motorist'

Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

Visit to Bullet Baba temple in Rajasthan: Spine-chilling story of a 350cc Royal Enfield that fulfills wishes

Visit to Bullet Baba temple in Rajasthan: Spine-chilling story of a 350cc Royal Enfield that fulfills wishes

Another Honda Cub cute scoot: After American chopper, quirky design & bigger engine for this Cub

Another Honda Cub cute scoot: After American chopper, quirky design & bigger engine for this Cub

New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

Tata Elxsi’s new Smart Parking tech will allow you to teach your car to park itself: Here’s how

Tata Elxsi’s new Smart Parking tech will allow you to teach your car to park itself: Here’s how

Self-drive two-wheeler rentals see positive trend as commute patterns shift post lockdown

Self-drive two-wheeler rentals see positive trend as commute patterns shift post lockdown

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

2020 Skoda Octavia CNG unveiled: Most economical-to-run, feature-rich sedan if launched in India

2020 Skoda Octavia CNG unveiled: Most economical-to-run, feature-rich sedan if launched in India

2021 Kia Rio facelift revealed: New features and engines for the Hyundai i20 cousin

2021 Kia Rio facelift revealed: New features and engines for the Hyundai i20 cousin

Turtle Wax car, bike care product range for India explained: Now available in 23 cities

Turtle Wax car, bike care product range for India explained: Now available in 23 cities

Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the 'new normal'

Digitisation of supply chain to ensure smooth manufacturing in the 'new normal'

Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Apollo Tyres sets up its fifth factory in India: Andhra Pradesh facility to run on solar power

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic