2020 Formula 1: Mercedes unveils new black livery in support of Black Lives Matter

Mercedes team states that just three percent of the workforce in its organisation belong to minority ethnic groups and only 12% are women. The team aims to improve on this lack of diversity through initiatives like #WeRaceAsOne.

Famously known as the Silver Arrows, world champions Mercedes have revealed new colours for 2020 Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will be racing in cars with a new black livery marking the team’s stand against racism and discrimination. The team have made the announcement following global protests around the world in support of Black Lives Matter, which Hamilton – F1’s first black superstar – has supported vocally.

Hamilton has also announced the setting up of a new commission to improve diversity in motorsport and Formula 1 has launched the #WeRaceAsOne initiative along with Task Force that will identify opportunities for the employment and education of under-represented groups across Formula 1.

“Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief of Mercedes,” Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff

Currently, three percent of the workforce in Mercedes’ organisation belong to minority ethnic groups and only 12% of employees are women. The team says that the lack of diversity highlights that new approaches to attract talent from various areas of society need to be found, adding that a diversity and inclusion programme will be announced before the end of the season.

Besides a new livery for the car, Hamilton and Bottas will be wearing black race suits in 2020. The call to ‘End Racism’ will be featured around the track in Austria and also feature on the halo of the Mercedes cars.

Also read: F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

“Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief of Mercedes,” Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff stated, adding: “But having the right beliefs and the right mindset isn’t enough if we remain silent.

“We wish to use our voice and our global platform to speak up for respect and equality, and the Silver Arrow will race in black for the entire 2020 season to show our commitment to greater diversity within our team and our sport.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.