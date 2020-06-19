2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

2019/20 Formula E season is heading to Berlin Tempelhof, a venue is immensely popular with the teams and fans. It will be a nine-day championship with three back-to-back double-headers.

After being stalled for a couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E 2019/20 season is now resuming with six races to decide the champion. The 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be held at the historic German airfield of Tempelhof Airport in Berlin through three double-headers in quick succession on 5/6, 8/9 and 12/13 August. Each pair of races will use a different track configuration, presenting opportunities for distinct strategies and the conditions.

Formula E had already completed five races before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, with DS Techeetah driver Antonio Felix da Costa topping the standings, but only 11 points clear of nearest rival Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans.

Da Costa will be looking to seal his first Formula E title, promoting him onto the champions’ roll of honour alongside team-mate and two-time reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne.

The trip to Berlin will round out Formula E’s revised season six calendar, taking the total number of rounds to 11. With the top-four drivers in the championship separated by fewer points than a single race win offers, it’s still all to play for when the racing recommences in Berlin.

Formula E and the FIA have been working in close consultation with teams and local authorities to define a robust plan to conclude the championship in a safe manner. To mitigate risk, Formula E is implementing strict safety measures including racing behind closed doors with only essential staff and competitors travelling to the event.

As per German government guidelines, there will be a maximum number of 1,000 people on-site at any given time, including local suppliers and medical crews with each Formula E team bringing 20 staff. All other operations will be carried out remotely.

Key health and safety protocols include mandatory coronavirus testing prior to the races, as well as on-site screening every day upon arrival at the track. Formula E will also actively enforce the use of face masks, social distancing and limit movement across workspaces with clearly defined zones for different event populations.

