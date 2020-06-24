2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing signs Alex Lynn as replacement for Pascal Wehrlein

Alex Lynn has demonstrated versatility as a racing driver, achieving successes in both single-seater and sportscar categories. He achieved early single-seater championship titles in Formula Renault UK Winter Cup and Formula Renault UK.

Mahindra Racing has announced signing Alex Lynn on to the team and get behind the wheel for the remaining ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/20 season. Lynn will be replacing Pascal Wehrlein who announced his departure from Mahindra Racing with immediate effect earlier this month. Lynn was GP3 Series Champion in 2014 and is a Macau Grand Prix and Sebring 12 Hours winner. He will pilot the #94 M6Electro for Mahindra Racing alongside Jérôme D’Ambrosio in the #64. In his career as a race car driver, Lynn has demonstrated versatility, achieving successes in both single-seater and sportscar categories. He achieved early single-seater championship titles in Formula Renault UK Winter Cup and Formula Renault UK.

In 2013 he took victory at the renowned Macau Grand Prix, and then took the overall championship win the following year in the GP3 Series in his rookie campaign. He is a multiple race winner in the GP2 series and fulfilled a development driver role for the Williams Racing Formula 1 Team.

The 26-year-old Brit has Formula E experience having raced with both DS Virgin Racing and Jaguar Racing, and has competed in a total of 21 races, with his best result coming at Punte del Este where he finished sixth.

Commenting upon him joining the Mahindra Racing team, Lynn said: “ I just can’t wait to get started. I’ve raced twice in Berlin before and always felt that I went well there, including appearing in Super Pole last season. The format of Berlin is going to be exciting and challenging at the same time and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

“It’s not easy to jump in mid-season, especially with the unique way we will be running the races in Berlin, but Alex has a hunger, talent and experience that we are sure will pay dividends fast. We would like to thank Pascal for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” Dilbagh Gill, CEO & Team Principal, Mahindra Racing.

