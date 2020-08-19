2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

"Mahindra Racing stands for with his (Sims') personal principles in the areas of electrification and sustainability. I’m enthused about what Season 7 will bring," Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill.

Alexander Sims with Mahindra Racing CEO & Team Principal Dilbagh Gill

Mahindra Racing today announced getting on board Formula E race winner Alexander Sims to compete in the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. An experienced race car driver in both single-seat and sports car races, Alexander finished second in the 2008 Formula Renault 2.0 UK Championship in his debut year into single-seat races. The same year, he also won the McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

He continued the upward climb moving to sports cars in 2012, with a number of successes including a victory in the 2016 Total 24 Hours of Spa and taking Vice-Champion honour in the 2015 British GT Championship and the 2017 ADAC Zurich 24 Hour Race at the Nürburgring. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2018 also saw him take race wins.

Sims has been closely involved in Formula E since it was first held in 2014. This involved testing cars before he secured a seat with BMW i Andretti Motorsport in Season 5. Highlights in his first season included a pole position and second-place finish in New York.

The 32-year-old Londoner had an impressive start to his second season when he took pole positions in both races of the opening round in Saudi Arabia and also his maiden win in race two. It also made him the first driver to take three consecutive pole positions in Formula E.

Mahindra Racing also confirmed that Jerome D’Ambrosio will not continue with the team into Season 7. In his two years with the team, the popular Belgian scored an unforgettable race victory in Marrakesh as well as a fantastic podium on his debut with the team. Mahindra Racing will announce its full driver line up for Season 7 in due course.

