16-year-old Kavin Quintal joins IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup 2022

From Chennai to Qatar, Kavin Quintal has been selected to take part in the IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup 2022.

Kavin Quintal, a 16-year-old rider from Chennai is all set to join the 2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup (IATC). Kavin has been part of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt find and winner of 2021 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup (NSF250R). In the 2022 IATC, Kavin will be competing against 19 other riders from seven countries across Asia and Oceania: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam

Kavin Quintal started his professional racing career in 2017 with Stock 165cc category of the national championship. He was later identified by Honda 2Wheelers India at IDEMITSU Honda Talent Hunt, Chennai in February 2019. In his inaugural year itself, Kavin was among the first 8 next-gen Indian riders to get the opportunity to race on NSF250R. He went on to secure second position in the 2019 & 2020 championship of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF 250R class and won the 2021 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R championship.

Kavin Quintal said, “It was my dream to make my name in the world of racing. For me it is an honor to be a part of IDEMTISU Asia Talent Cup surrounded by well-seasoned riders. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Honda 2Wheelers India, my coach Mr Tadayuki Okada, my team and our sponsors for not only developing my skills as a racer but also for providing me with such a great platform. Having been riding the NSF250R for 3 years now, I along with the support and guidance of my mentors have worked hard on improving my performance to be able to tame the track. As the solo Honda rider from India, I will work hard with the team and do my best in every race.”

Kavin Quintal is one of six young Indian riders from Honda Racing India to be shortlisted for 2022 season of IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup selection process. These other riders included 15-year-old Sarthak Shrikant Chavan from Pune, 13-year-old Rakshith S Dave, 17-year-old Geoffrey & Shyam Babu and 18-year-old Varoon S. from Chennai.

Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In 2018, we initiated the next-generation iconic Indian rider for the world. Since then, we have been aggressively tapping the new racing talent from every nook & corner of the country and nurturing them to become stronger riders. Kavin Quintal has already displayed his exemplary mettle in Honda India Talent cup by taking the championship this year. Riding on the Honda’s Moto3 race machine – NSF250R since 2019, Kavin is well versed with the machine. We are confident that boosted by the expert training by the former Grand Prix rider Tadayuki Okada, Kavin will display a stellar performance in his debut International race and will make India proud at world stage further inspiring young riders like him.”

The six-round, 12-race season starts with pre-season test at Losail International Circuit on the 25th and 26th of February. The first round will take place alongside the Qatar GP in early March. From there, the ATC returns to Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit for Round 2 as the MotoGP paddock visits the Indonesian venue for the first time.