1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

The Porsche Mission R is a 1000hp competition electric race car that is made of sustainable materials, such as natural fibre-reinforced plastics.

By:September 7, 2021 12:32 PM

Porsche has just dropped a new electric race car with over 1000hp which it claims is a sustainable way to go racing. At the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Porsche has revealed the Porsche Mission R Concept study. The vehicle is said to combine state-of-the-art technologies and sustainable materials, such as natural fibre-reinforced plastics, into a car designed to go racing. It features a “Qualifying Mode” that allows its electric motors to generate 800 kW (1,088hp), drawing juice from an 80 kWh battery pack with a unique energy recuperation system.

The Mission R is an all-wheel-drive machine. With its 1088hp electric motors, it is said to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds, combined with a top speed of 300 km/h. Porsche claims that the Mission R will deliver similar lap times to the current 911 GT3 Cup racecar.

The electric motors and batteries are oil-cooled. The motors in the Porsche Mission R offer a constant power output of 500 kW (680 PS) in race mode. The 1,088 hp is offered only in qualifying mode. Of the two motors, one offers 320 kW (435 hp) to the front axle, while the motor that powers the rear wheels generates 480 kW (653 hp).

Another claim from Porsche is that Mission R will offer “Turbo Charging”. Allowing just a 15-minute break from the track will enable the 80kWh battery pack to charge from 5 to 80% with up to 340 kW charger.

The Mission R will offer active aerodynamics allowing it to corner better and faster. But many body components are made from natural fibre reinforced plastic (NFRP) from flax fibres sourced from farming. It can be found on the front spoiler lip, the diffuser and the side skirts. NFRP is used extensively in the interior of the Mission R, such as the interior door panels, the rear bulkhead and the seat. The safety structure is made from carbon fibre composite and a newly developed carbon roof structure.

Since the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland was introduced 31 years ago, Porsche has sold and delivered more than 4,400 customer competition cup cars from Weissach. Currently, there are 30 one-make cup series, and Porsche believes the new Mission R will take these competition formats to the next level with its all-electric cup car. With the new Mission R, Porsche firmly believes that this is the future of one-make sports car racing.

