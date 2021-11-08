Zypp Electric building India’s first EV D2C business: Eyeing 1 lakh strong EV fleet by 2023

Zypp currently operates in nine cities namely Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. It now has 300 clients and plans to reach 1,000+ partners by FY2022.

By:November 8, 2021 4:48 PM

Zypp Electric that happens to be one of India’s leading EV Logistics Tech delivery startups has built the country’s first EV D2C (Direct-To-Consumer) business. The company is aiming to achieve 100% electrification in last-mile logistics and to assist businesses from all sectors in becoming carbon emission-free. Catering to a wide range of enterprises, including huge e-commerce companies, e-grocery, kirana stores, and restaurants, Zypp Electric handles their end-to-end last-mile deliveries – from stores to customers’ homes – with a variety of differentiated tech-enabled custom solutions, including the use of electric vehicles, service timing fixes, IoT-enabled battery swapping infrastructure, ensuring good riders, and providing an exclusive experience to their end customers.

Zypp Electric currently has a fleet of 2,000+ electric scooters and does 500k deliveries each month. In order to achieve its mission of Zero Emissions, Zypp Electric debuted its B2B electric scooter called the ‘Zypp Cargo,’ in July 2021. The said heavy-duty scooter was designed for last-mile logistics and can carry up to 250 kg. The EV has a 40 Ah battery and can go up to 120 kilometres on a single full charge. The electric scooter can accommodate multiple battery systems and has swappable batteries. Zypp Electric says that at the last EV Expo, it received over 5,000 open orders for this model and has already delivered 300 scooters in nine locations.

In addition, Zypp Electric offers a wide range of investment and lease opportunities. Under its Zypp Entrepreneurship Program, anybody can purchase electric scooters/loaders and lease them, after which the company guarantees monthly returns/rentals directly in their bank account. The brand says that in comparison to other investment tools, this program offers returns of about 21% and is risk-free of market swings as well. Zypp is also assisting its delivery riders in purchasing a scooter on simple EMIs over a period of 2-3 years with no additional interest, allowing each delivery rider to earn more and generate higher monthly profits, the company noted.

With its Mission Zero Emission, Zypp intends to grow its fleet to 1,00,000 EVs in the next two years and continue its quest to become the leading D2C brand in the market and establish a tech EV fleet ecosystem for a sustainable future. The brand says that Bigbasket, Spencer, Amazon, Flipkart, Licious, and Myntra are just some of the e-commerce, grocery, e-retail, and food tech companies with which the firm has worked. Zypp currently operates in nine cities namely Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, where it recently debuted its services. It now has 300 clients and plans to reach 1,000+ partners by FY2022.

