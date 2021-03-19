Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

With the two coming together, Zyngo delivery partners can travel more distance and at the same time, ensure less of downtime due to charging delays.

By:Updated: Mar 19, 2021 4:21 PM

Sun Mobility started by Chetan Maini is going places. The company has now partnered with electric vehicle logistics firm Zyngo. The latter provides its services to hospitals, e-commerce websites and so on. It uses only electric vehicles for the delivery. Sun Mobility has been setting up its battery swapping stations from a long time. With the two coming together, Zyngo delivery partners can travel more distance and at the same time, ensure less of downtime due to charging delays. The swap process takes less than five minutes. Last-mile as well as middle-mile delivery is what Zyngo specialises in. Sun Mobility’s swap points are set up at IOCL petrol pumps in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi. Currently, 120 electric vehicles from Zyngo, deployed in the aforementioned places, have started using these services. By the end of this year, the aim is to have 500 EVs using these services.

Through this initiative, Zyngo aims to reduce costs of battery replacement due to frequent charging, battery maintenance, longer charging time as well as range anxiety. Sun Mobility also aims to spread its wings with this initiative. EVs don’t pollute the atmosphere, and pollution is something that Delhi-NCR has been plagued with. This move will help with EV adoption quicker in the Delhi-NCR area.

“The idea behind introducing Zyngo was the deeply rooted passion for logistics and technology. By creating an ecosystem controlled by our App, we will ensure ownership of EVs to the drivers & fleet operators. Our partnership with SUN Mobility’s will help provide a complete swapping ecosystem that will allow a pollution-free, seamless delivery service to our end customers,” said Prateek Rao – Founder and CEO, Zyngo. “We are the delivery partner of several E-commerce, FMCG, Retail and Pharma organizations, and our aim is to expand to become one of the leading EV logistics service-providers in the last mile sector,”

