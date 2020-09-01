Zoomcar partners with Pascos for pan-India distribution of Zoomcar Mobility Services

Zoomcar and PASCOS partnership will help distribute the Zoomcar Mobility Services tech stack which focuses on reducing operating costs, enhancing safety, increasing vehicle monetization and improving customer engagement.

September 1, 2020

Zoomcar mobility services zms

Zoomcar today announced the appointment of PASCOS, one of India’s largest automotive distributors, as a pan-India distributor of its cloud-based platform offering, Zoomcar Mobility Services (“ZMS”), to commercial vehicle customers and government entities. The partnership will help distribute Zoomcar’s ZMS technology stack that promises to reduce operating costs, enhance safety, increase vehicle monetisation and hence improve customer engagement. ZMS comprises of two primary software offerings: IoT as a service combined with subscription as a service.

As part of this agreement, PASCOS will help distribute ZMS, a one-stop-shop mobility offering for OEMs and operators alike to help improve monetisation opportunities at both the vehicle and customer levels.

Zoomcar’s partnership with PASCOS addresses the vast opportunities across India in the first and last-mile connectivity segment, and for intracity passengers as well as the goods movement space using commercial vehicles.

As customers become more receptive to digital formats of technologies due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing operations to go entirely digital, this strategic partnership aims to help strengthen the future of the mobility market in India.

Through this partnership with PASCOS, Zoomcar aims to leverage its AI-based platform to enable large fleet operators to better manage their assets through greater vehicle safety and lower total operating cost, Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar said.

PASCOS is delighted to be appointed as distributors of Zoomcar Mobility Services. This partnership will enable it to offer a segment of institutional customers, fleet operators, or individual owners in logistics & allied industry technology-driven solutions to better manage their businesses, Sharuk Passi, CEO & President, PASCOS said.

