‘Zoomcar Mobility Services’ software platform launched: Promises cost reduction for fleet operators

The launch of Zoomcar Mobility Services (ZMS) officially marks a significant extension of Zoomcar’s original Cadabra IoT platform launched in 2017.

In an announcement late last month, it was made known that Zoomcar and ETO Motors have entered an agreement under which ETO – a shared mobility solutions provider – would gain access to Zoomcar’s proprietary tech stack to help efficiently build a customer base for EVs. Today, Zoomcar las launched in full-stack software under the brand name ‘Zoomcar Mobility Services’ for mobility players in vehicle categories ranging from two-, three-, four-wheelers, trucks, and buses. ZMS will be available for fleet operators of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles and electric vehicles, offering a hardware-agnostic platform.

ZMS comprises of two primary software offerings: IoT as a service combined with subscription as a service. The ZMS platform solution is geography agnostic and hence, Zoomcar plans to expand the service across three continents within the next year.

Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar, states that with ZMS, fleet operators stand to reduce operating costs, improve safety and vehicle monetisation through features like real-time data analysis, and also improve customer engagement. One of ZMS’s key highlights is the proprietary driver scoring mechanism – an AI-powered algorithm with machine learning capabilities that tracks the real-time driving behaviour of the customer along with the present health of the vehicle.

The driver score in turn provides recommendations in real-time to help improve driving quality. Subsequently, the integrated software solution rates the driver on a scale of 0-100 and provides a customisable UI to help showcase the driver’s performance level over time.

Zoomcar explains that the software platform can help improve driver behavior that can lead to reducing accidents while also lowering maintenance and fuel bills. The company claims that at an aggregate level, ZMS’ driver scoring system and associated behavioural modification mechanisms can help operators reduce costs by 25-30%.

Apart from IoT as a service, the other primary software vertical of ZMS is subscription as a service. This offering builds on Zoomcar’s own direct to consumer subscription business and allows OEMs and dealers to leverage Zoomcar APIs to directly sell vehicles on subscription to customers.

Zoomcar expects to onboard 50+ partners within the next year across the two-wheeler, three-wheeler & heavy commercial vehicle (cargo and passenger) segments. The company aims at expanding to 10+ countries over the next year and expects ZMS to contribute substantially to its total revenue in the coming fiscal year.

In terms of car subscriptions gaining popularity in India, Moran tells us that Zoomcar has registered a 4X growth since the coronavirus-led lockdown was lifted in May with three-six month subscriptions being the most popular.

