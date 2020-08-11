‘Zoomcar Mobility Services’ software platform launched: Promises cost reduction for fleet operators

The launch of Zoomcar Mobility Services (ZMS) officially marks a significant extension of Zoomcar’s original Cadabra IoT platform launched in 2017.

By:Updated: Aug 11, 2020 6:09 PM

Zoomcar mobility services zms

In an announcement late last month, it was made known that Zoomcar and ETO Motors have entered an agreement under which ETO – a shared mobility solutions provider – would gain access to Zoomcar’s proprietary tech stack to help efficiently build a customer base for EVs. Today, Zoomcar las launched in full-stack software under the brand name ‘Zoomcar Mobility Services’ for mobility players in vehicle categories ranging from two-, three-, four-wheelers, trucks, and buses. ZMS will be available for fleet operators of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles and electric vehicles, offering a hardware-agnostic platform.

ZMS comprises of two primary software offerings: IoT as a service combined with subscription as a service. The ZMS platform solution is geography agnostic and hence, Zoomcar plans to expand the service across three continents within the next year.

Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar, states that with ZMS, fleet operators stand to reduce operating costs, improve safety and vehicle monetisation through features like real-time data analysis, and also improve customer engagement. One of ZMS’s key highlights is the proprietary driver scoring mechanism – an AI-powered algorithm with machine learning capabilities that tracks the real-time driving behaviour of the customer along with the present health of the vehicle.

The driver score in turn provides recommendations in real-time to help improve driving quality. Subsequently, the integrated software solution rates the driver on a scale of 0-100 and provides a customisable UI to help showcase the driver’s performance level over time.

Zoomcar explains that the software platform can help improve driver behavior that can lead to reducing accidents while also lowering maintenance and fuel bills. The company claims that at an aggregate level, ZMS’ driver scoring system and associated behavioural modification mechanisms can help operators reduce costs by 25-30%.

Also read: Five reasons you should lease a car during COVID-19 pandemic

Apart from IoT as a service, the other primary software vertical of ZMS is subscription as a service. This offering builds on Zoomcar’s own direct to consumer subscription business and allows OEMs and dealers to leverage Zoomcar APIs to directly sell vehicles on subscription to customers.

Zoomcar expects to onboard 50+ partners within the next year across the two-wheeler, three-wheeler & heavy commercial vehicle (cargo and passenger) segments. The company aims at expanding to 10+ countries over the next year and expects ZMS to contribute substantially to its total revenue in the coming fiscal year.

In terms of car subscriptions gaining popularity in India, Moran tells us that Zoomcar has registered a 4X growth since the coronavirus-led lockdown was lifted in May with three-six month subscriptions being the most popular.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Motorsport India launches virtual championship: Win and become a real racing driver!

Volkswagen Motorsport India launches virtual championship: Win and become a real racing driver!

Massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, 4th gen City this August

Massive discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, 4th gen City this August

New tyre range for sportsbikes coming soon, more focus on Tier-II, Tier-III cities: Maxxis Tyres

New tyre range for sportsbikes coming soon, more focus on Tier-II, Tier-III cities: Maxxis Tyres

2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features listed

2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features listed

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 Diesel AT review: Still The King of MPVs

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 Diesel AT review: Still The King of MPVs

Heavily updated 2021 KTM RC390 spied testing again: Key highlights, India launch details & more!

Heavily updated 2021 KTM RC390 spied testing again: Key highlights, India launch details & more!

Triumph Street Triple R launched at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh: Mid-spec variant undercuts entry-level S!

Triumph Street Triple R launched at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh: Mid-spec variant undercuts entry-level S!

Hyundai Creta sales cross 5 lakh: New Creta best-selling SUV for three consecutive months

Hyundai Creta sales cross 5 lakh: New Creta best-selling SUV for three consecutive months

Vehicle registrations down by 36 percent in July 2020: Three-wheelers worst hit

Vehicle registrations down by 36 percent in July 2020: Three-wheelers worst hit

Mahindra XUV300 prices slashed: Great offers make buying this Venue-rival easier

Mahindra XUV300 prices slashed: Great offers make buying this Venue-rival easier

TVS Ntorq Race Edition gets new colour option: Price, features, engine specs & more!

TVS Ntorq Race Edition gets new colour option: Price, features, engine specs & more!

Honda Jazz facelift bookings begin: Equipment list reveals segment-first features

Honda Jazz facelift bookings begin: Equipment list reveals segment-first features

Hyundai spins IONIQ as new EV brand: To launch three new electric models by 2024

Hyundai spins IONIQ as new EV brand: To launch three new electric models by 2024

Tata Tiago diesel, Zest AMT recalled to make them "emission compliant": Check if your car is affected

Tata Tiago diesel, Zest AMT recalled to make them "emission compliant": Check if your car is affected

Most affordable Harley gets cheaper: 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 price slashed by this much!

Most affordable Harley gets cheaper: 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 price slashed by this much!

New dedicated Tractors and Construction Equipment Vehicle emission norms announced: Get new nomenclature

New dedicated Tractors and Construction Equipment Vehicle emission norms announced: Get new nomenclature

Big discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago this August

Big discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago this August

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone as Mercedes get beaten on strategy

F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone as Mercedes get beaten on strategy

2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win