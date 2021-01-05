Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires has released its new corporate identity with a new logo. The changes are effective from 1st January and accordingly, the current trademark of ATG also ceased to exist globally on the same date.

Japanese tyre major Yokohama Rubber Co, which runs two entities in the country Yokohama India and ATG India, on Monday said it has consolidated its various off-highway businesses into one single entity Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, as part of a global revamp announced last October. The over-a-century-old Yokohama has two off-the-road (OTR) tyre businesses across the globe, Yokohama OTR and Alliance Tire Group (ATG), with its renowned tire brands Alliance, Galaxy and Primex, which Yokohama bought four years ago.

Following this, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires released a new corporate identity with a new logo. The changes are effective 1 January and accordingly, the current trademark of ATG also ceased to exist from 1 January globally.

The new combined entity will have a global footprint with the leadership teams based in Tokyo, Boston, Amsterdam, and Mumbai.

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires specialises in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of agriculture, forestry, construction, industrial, earthmoving, mining and port and other commercial tires sold across 120 markets. Its renowned brands Alliance, Galaxy and Primex offer a diverse product portfolio of over 4,000 SKU.

The consolidation of OHT businesses announced earlier will be strongly supported by the new identity of YOHT globally, Nitin Mantri, Director YOHT America, said.

“This will result in closer integration of the brand equity and technological expertise of Yokohama with the strengths of companies grouped under ATG; namely – strong sales network, diverse product line up and superior cost competitiveness. This rebranding exercise collectively reflects our successful past while embracing future aspirations. We are excited to showcase this corporate identity to our stakeholders across the globe.”

