Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires has released its new corporate identity with a new logo. The changes are effective from 1st January and accordingly, the current trademark of ATG also ceased to exist globally on the same date.

By:Updated: Jan 05, 2021 2:38 PM

Japanese tyre major Yokohama Rubber Co, which runs two entities in the country Yokohama India and ATG India, on Monday said it has consolidated its various off-highway businesses into one single entity Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, as part of a global revamp announced last October. The over-a-century-old Yokohama has two off-the-road (OTR) tyre businesses across the globe, Yokohama OTR and Alliance Tire Group (ATG), with its renowned tire brands Alliance, Galaxy and Primex, which Yokohama bought four years ago.

Following this, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires released a new corporate identity with a new logo. The changes are effective 1 January and accordingly, the current trademark of ATG also ceased to exist from 1 January globally.

The new combined entity will have a global footprint with the leadership teams based in Tokyo, Boston, Amsterdam, and Mumbai.

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires specialises in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of agriculture, forestry, construction, industrial, earthmoving, mining and port and other commercial tires sold across 120 markets. Its renowned brands Alliance, Galaxy and Primex offer a diverse product portfolio of over 4,000 SKU.

Also read: Continental launches new all-wheel CV tyre range: Promises improved efficiency & re-treadability

The consolidation of OHT businesses announced earlier will be strongly supported by the new identity of YOHT globally, Nitin Mantri, Director YOHT America, said.

“This will result in closer integration of the brand equity and technological expertise of Yokohama with the strengths of companies grouped under ATG; namely – strong sales network, diverse product line up and superior cost competitiveness. This rebranding exercise collectively reflects our successful past while embracing future aspirations. We are excited to showcase this corporate identity to our stakeholders across the globe.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate tyre business under new global entity

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate tyre business under new global entity

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark