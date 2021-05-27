Yamaha Motor India’s former Senior Vice President Sanjiv Paul passes away

Yamaha says that Paul will be fondly remembered for successfully implementing Japanese management techniques and methods in the manufacturing processes. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Yamaha Motor India, through a press statement, has confirmed the demise of Sanjiv Paul. Paul was the company’s former Senior Vice President – Manufacturing and he succumbed to health-related issues on 25th May. Sanjiv Paul was an industry veteran and a big name in the Indian automobile manufacturing who played a significant role at Yamaha. He started his career as a Mechanical Engineer with Yamaha back in the year 1985 and got retired last year only. During his last days, he was associated with Yamaha as a Consultant in the Corporate Planning Division. During his long and illustrious career, Paul worked specifically in the areas of Strategic Sourcing and Manufacturing.

The company says that at Yamaha, he will be fondly remembered for successfully implementing Japanese management techniques and methods in the manufacturing processes. Apart from this, he was also known for taking several initiatives to promote the Indian supplier base at Yamaha Global Platform. Paul is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. The situation due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is quite alarming in India and we have lost many eminent personalities from the Indian auto industry in the last few months. May his soul rest in peace!

In other news, Yamaha Motor India, under its Lifetime Quality Care approach, has announced an extension of benefits related to service and warranty for its customers, till 30th June 2021 from the date of expiry. The above-mentioned extension includes everything from the normal warranty, extended warranty, and also, annual maintenance contract. Yamaha stated that all its dealerships have been notified to pass on these benefits to the customers. Stay tuned with us for the latest auto news and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.