Yamaha extends free service, warranty period till 30th June amid Covid-19 second wave

The said extension announced by Yamaha Motor India is valid for normal warranty, extended warranty, free service, and annual maintenance contract.

By:Updated: May 13, 2021 7:10 PM

 

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of manufacturers have announced shutdowns at their respective production facilities. Not only this, but companies are also extending the free service and warranty period for the better convenience of the customers, and the latest one to announce this is Yamaha Motor India. The company recently announced through a press statement as a part of the Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care approach, it is extending benefits related to service and warranty for its customers, till the 30th of June 2021, from the date of expiry. The said extension includes normal warranty, extended warranty and also, annual maintenance contract. The company says that all its dealerships have been notified to ensure that these benefits are passed on to the customers in a hassle-free manner.

Watch video | Our BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 review:

That said, if you have a Yamaha two-wheeler whose warranty or service period is getting expired during the lockdown, no need to worry now. Just like Yamaha, multiple manufacturers have announced an extension of the free service period and warranty to ensure a hassle-free experience for the customers. Earlier, Yamaha Motor India had announced that it is suspending manufacturing operations at its factories in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The company communicated through a press release that the shutdown will be taking place starting 15th May 2021 to 31st May 2021. The brand added that its employees working at the corporate office and area offices shall be working from home to preserve the business continuity while providing the best possible support to the customers and also, business partners. The alarming situation created by the second wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put many businesses and industries on the backfoot. Vehicle sales have also been affected with dealerships being closed across the country due to strategic lockdowns.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, please subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha extends free service, warranty period till 30th June amid Covid-19 second wave

Yamaha extends free service, warranty period till 30th June amid Covid-19 second wave

Ambulances to oxygen: MakeMyTrip's CoviRide to facilitate COVID-related transport needs

Ambulances to oxygen: MakeMyTrip's CoviRide to facilitate COVID-related transport needs

Renault India extends free service, warranty period by two months

Renault India extends free service, warranty period by two months

TVS announces new top management at Norton Motorcycles: 2021 V4SS to launch soon

TVS announces new top management at Norton Motorcycles: 2021 V4SS to launch soon

208hp, Rs 23 lakh Ducati Streetfighter V4 launched in India: What's special in this Kawasaki Z H2 rival

208hp, Rs 23 lakh Ducati Streetfighter V4 launched in India: What's special in this Kawasaki Z H2 rival

Diesel at your doorstep: Cost, benefits, how to order via The Fuel Delivery explained

Diesel at your doorstep: Cost, benefits, how to order via The Fuel Delivery explained

Satoshi Uchida appointed as new Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India

Satoshi Uchida appointed as new Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India

Bajaj Auto's Covid-19 support measures for employees: Upto 2 years salary, 250-bed facilities & more

Bajaj Auto's Covid-19 support measures for employees: Upto 2 years salary, 250-bed facilities & more

Steelbird launches new Blauer POD range of helmets with ISI & ECE certification

Steelbird launches new Blauer POD range of helmets with ISI & ECE certification

Hyundai Verna updated in India with this new useful feature

Hyundai Verna updated in India with this new useful feature

MiG-21 jet fighter makeover for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a head turner!

MiG-21 jet fighter makeover for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a head turner!

KTM's upcoming 490 line up to include 490 Duke, RC 490: India launch expectations, all details

KTM's upcoming 490 line up to include 490 Duke, RC 490: India launch expectations, all details

Tesla stops taking bitcoin as payment due to increasing pollution: Explained

Tesla stops taking bitcoin as payment due to increasing pollution: Explained

Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept Revealed: Smaller V-Class that runs on electricity

Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept Revealed: Smaller V-Class that runs on electricity

Covid-19 Effect! Royal Enfield announces temporary production halt for Classic, Bullet & more

Covid-19 Effect! Royal Enfield announces temporary production halt for Classic, Bullet & more

Omega Seiki electric three-wheelers to get Log9 rapid charging batteries with 100 km range

Omega Seiki electric three-wheelers to get Log9 rapid charging batteries with 100 km range

Mahindra Auto extends car warranty, scheduled maintenance till July 31

Mahindra Auto extends car warranty, scheduled maintenance till July 31

Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty period amid Covid-19 second wave

Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty period amid Covid-19 second wave

Passenger vehicle sales decline 10% as 2-wheeler sales take major hit in April 2021

Passenger vehicle sales decline 10% as 2-wheeler sales take major hit in April 2021

Aprilia SXR125 launched: Same design, features as SXR160 but Rs 11,000 cheaper

Aprilia SXR125 launched: Same design, features as SXR160 but Rs 11,000 cheaper