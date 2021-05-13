Yamaha extends free service, warranty period till 30th June amid Covid-19 second wave

The said extension announced by Yamaha Motor India is valid for normal warranty, extended warranty, free service, and annual maintenance contract.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of manufacturers have announced shutdowns at their respective production facilities. Not only this, but companies are also extending the free service and warranty period for the better convenience of the customers, and the latest one to announce this is Yamaha Motor India. The company recently announced through a press statement as a part of the Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care approach, it is extending benefits related to service and warranty for its customers, till the 30th of June 2021, from the date of expiry. The said extension includes normal warranty, extended warranty and also, annual maintenance contract. The company says that all its dealerships have been notified to ensure that these benefits are passed on to the customers in a hassle-free manner.

Watch video | Our BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 review:

That said, if you have a Yamaha two-wheeler whose warranty or service period is getting expired during the lockdown, no need to worry now. Just like Yamaha, multiple manufacturers have announced an extension of the free service period and warranty to ensure a hassle-free experience for the customers. Earlier, Yamaha Motor India had announced that it is suspending manufacturing operations at its factories in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The company communicated through a press release that the shutdown will be taking place starting 15th May 2021 to 31st May 2021. The brand added that its employees working at the corporate office and area offices shall be working from home to preserve the business continuity while providing the best possible support to the customers and also, business partners. The alarming situation created by the second wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put many businesses and industries on the backfoot. Vehicle sales have also been affected with dealerships being closed across the country due to strategic lockdowns.

