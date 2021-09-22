Yamaha brings maxi sports scooter Aerox 155 to India

India Yamaha Motor on Tuesday launched its maxi sports scooter Aerox 155 in India, to carve a niche in the premium scooter space.

At a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Aerox 155 will be available through Yamaha’s Blue Square showrooms by September-end. The company also introduced an updated version of the 155 cc bike YZF-R15 starting at Rs 1.67 lakh

Motofumi Shitara, chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies, said, “Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, Yamaha has launched several exciting products in the motorcycle and scooter category. The Aerox 155 is an important addition to this line-up as it has been developed on the lines of Yamaha’s racing DNA. It will provide a new and exciting riding experience with high performance, comfort and convenience to the Indian customers. I am confident that the Aerox 155 will be well accepted by our customers and it will create a new maxi sports scooter segment in India.”

The Aerox 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc blue core engine equipped with variable valve actuation. The engine gets a new cylinder head and a compact combustion chamber to achieve a higher compression ratio, boosting combustion efficiency. It is available in two colours: ‘racing blue’ and ‘grey vermillion’. It will also be available in the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition, said a statement.

The 2021 range of YZF-R15 will be available across all company dealerships by September-end. The R15 V4 comes in three colours: ‘racing blue’, ‘dark knight’ and ‘metallic red’. The R15M will be available in metallic grey. Additionally, the R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition has also been launched with MotoGP branding on the fairing, fuel tank, front mudguard and rear side panels, the company said.

