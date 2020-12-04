“World’s most economical helmet” Detel Tred launched in India: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

This open-face helmet, Detel hopes, will be provided by two-wheeler showrooms along with the vehicle. One can book the helmet online or through a dealership.

By:December 4, 2020 11:04 AM

Immediately after the Indian government swung in to action over spurious helmets, many registered companies came to the fore. Detel, an Indian company based out of Haryana, has now launched its first helmet. The ISI-rated and BIS-certified Detel Tred is dubbed as the “world’s most economical helmet”. It is priced at Rs 699. While Detel hasn’t specified this, the helmet seems to be on a discount right now. The company’s website says that the helmet was priced earlier at Rs 1,499. This means a discount of 53 per cent right now. If a customer books through Detel’s website, then Rs 100 should be added as delivery charges. We tried a couple of pin codes and the company does indeed deliver to those varied locations. This open-face helmet, Detel hopes, will be provided by two-wheeler showrooms along with the vehicle. We are yet to review this helmet and hence will reserve our comments on the same.

Detel says that the helmet will fit both men and women. It is constructed using HD fresh granules. The helmet has 110gm thermocol, black harness with cheekpad, and a polycarbonate clear visor. Along with the helmet, one gets a proper box as well as a carry bag with the branding. The Detel Tred competes with the Steelbird Joy helmet. However, the Steelbird unit is costlier by Rs 200.

Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Bhatia, founder, Detel says, “We sincerely appreciate Govt proposed initiatives for road safety. With helmets made mandatory for pillion riders, many customers rely on roadside poor-quality helmets that do not serve the purpose and pose a potential hazard to life. Being a fast-growing helmet manufacturer, Detel ensures that the helmet is both economical and safe for its customers.”

Would you buy this helmet because its affordable or for the safety aspect? From where we see it, the helmet is quite basic and we reckon not compromising with safety as you get only one head.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

After Audi, BMW announces Formula E exit after 2020-21 season

After Audi, BMW announces Formula E exit after 2020-21 season

Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Ford 'Midnight Surprises' sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

Ford 'Midnight Surprises' sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

BMW R18-based 'Transcontinental' under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

BMW R18-based 'Transcontinental' under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival