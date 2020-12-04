“World’s most economical helmet” Detel Tred launched in India: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

This open-face helmet, Detel hopes, will be provided by two-wheeler showrooms along with the vehicle. One can book the helmet online or through a dealership.

Immediately after the Indian government swung in to action over spurious helmets, many registered companies came to the fore. Detel, an Indian company based out of Haryana, has now launched its first helmet. The ISI-rated and BIS-certified Detel Tred is dubbed as the “world’s most economical helmet”. It is priced at Rs 699. While Detel hasn’t specified this, the helmet seems to be on a discount right now. The company’s website says that the helmet was priced earlier at Rs 1,499. This means a discount of 53 per cent right now. If a customer books through Detel’s website, then Rs 100 should be added as delivery charges. We tried a couple of pin codes and the company does indeed deliver to those varied locations. This open-face helmet, Detel hopes, will be provided by two-wheeler showrooms along with the vehicle. We are yet to review this helmet and hence will reserve our comments on the same.

Detel says that the helmet will fit both men and women. It is constructed using HD fresh granules. The helmet has 110gm thermocol, black harness with cheekpad, and a polycarbonate clear visor. Along with the helmet, one gets a proper box as well as a carry bag with the branding. The Detel Tred competes with the Steelbird Joy helmet. However, the Steelbird unit is costlier by Rs 200.

Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Bhatia, founder, Detel says, “We sincerely appreciate Govt proposed initiatives for road safety. With helmets made mandatory for pillion riders, many customers rely on roadside poor-quality helmets that do not serve the purpose and pose a potential hazard to life. Being a fast-growing helmet manufacturer, Detel ensures that the helmet is both economical and safe for its customers.”

Would you buy this helmet because its affordable or for the safety aspect? From where we see it, the helmet is quite basic and we reckon not compromising with safety as you get only one head.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.