Environment: OEMs can lead the way, here’s how

The manufacturing industry has steadily migrated to renewable energy, especially wind and solar, to bolster clean energy competitiveness.

Updated: Jun 05, 2021 8:42 AM

 

The Earth has been healing itself while we stay locked down in our houses during the pandemic. It is essential to know that significant short-term changes that can be reversed often have a minor impact. Complete environment restoration is a long-term journey, and slackening at any point may have dire consequences. Large organisations will have to play a pivotal role in conserving the environment, apart from civic bodies. With extensive real estate and workforce, the manufacturing sector can implement various sustainability measures and set an impactful example. At TVS Motor Company, we have multiple success stories of how consistent and strategic interventions can have a long-term impact on environment preservation.

Impetus to biodiversity

Rapid industrialisation has threatened and disrupted the lifecycle of many species, as also the ecological balance. However, for years, TVS Motor has effectively preserved the biodiversity and wildlife in and around its factories in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. We have 18 farm ponds that support 424 species of birds, animals and insects. There are thousands of trees on the premises and a one-of-a-kind bird sanctuary, believed to be one of the largest breeding colonies for the Painted Stork. It’s a habitat for water birds such as the Spot-billed Pelican, Purple Swamphen, Common Coot, etc.

Renewable energy

The manufacturing industry has steadily migrated to renewable energy, especially wind and solar, to bolster clean energy competitiveness. It has reduced its dependence on fossil fuels to operate heavy machinery and equipment for production and industrial usage. Our efforts towards reducing carbon footprint started in 2013 with the reduction of emissions, followed by incorporating renewable energy (wind and solar) towards the ideal state image of RE 100. We have reduced specific power consumption by 15% and specific fuel consumption by 20%. During 2020-21, renewal energy contributed to 82% of the company’s power consumption and reduced CO2 emission by about 8% compared to the previous year. Even the canteen waste is collected, segregated and composted to be used as manure for gardening daily.

Recycling of water

Manufacturing plants consume a large amount of groundwater, surface water and harvested rainwater; to avoid depletion of these resources, manufacturers adopt innovative measures for reasonable use and reuse of water. The company has built a dedicated dashboard for accurate accounting of the withdrawal and consumption of water. Rainwater harvesting and recycling industrial effluent through reverse osmosis has helped the company achieve 21% reduction in water consumption in 2020-21. Our plant in Hosur has established a fully automated reused water vehicle wash system that has reduced water requirement by 60% in the last decade. Today, the total quantity of rainwater recharged into the aquifer exceeds the total groundwater withdrawal.

By S Devarajan
(The author is Senior Vice-President, Advanced Manufacturing, TVS Motor Company)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

Iconic Yezdi Roadking could make a comeback soon: Retro-classic's name trademark filed

Iconic Yezdi Roadking could make a comeback soon: Retro-classic's name trademark filed

No registration fee for electric car/bike soon: Ather, Hero and others react

No registration fee for electric car/bike soon: Ather, Hero and others react

Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care campaign: Benefits explained

Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care campaign: Benefits explained

2021 BMW S 1000 R India launch soon: Key highlights of 165hp V4 Streetfighter rival

2021 BMW S 1000 R India launch soon: Key highlights of 165hp V4 Streetfighter rival

June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

On her 46th birthday, here's Angelina Jolie's luxury car collection

On her 46th birthday, here's Angelina Jolie's luxury car collection

Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth