World Environment Day: Mahindra, BMW plant trees, curb air pollution with these measures

Automobile companies in India are contributing by harvesting rainwater, giving eco carwash, planting additional trees around their factories and also using solar energy.

It’s World Environment Day today. Congratulations! This is one day wherein amid our busy schedules and whatnot, we are expected to thank Mother Earth and remember not to take her for granted. However, today, most of us must already be admiring the beauty of nature because of this forced sit-at-home policy worldwide. In fact, right after two days of the lockdown, there were reports of lower pollution levels, people beginning to see the Eiffel Tower from Nalasopara and also sightings of rare birds like the house sparrow. Nonetheless, to celebrate this day, many car/bike manufacturers have sent in their greetings as to what they are doing today and for the rest of the year with respect to curbing air pollution and all. Few manufacturers we know of have started disposing of the used engine oil for construction work and the like. There are also foam car washes being given – this is claimed to consume 40 per cent less water. Here then is a list of what carmakers like Nissan, Mahindra, BMW and others are doing to help protect Mother Earth.

Society of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers (SMEV)

SMEV director, Sohinder Gill says

The time has come to look for the solution within ourselves to make this world a better place. Going green means pursuing knowledge and practices that can lead to more environment-friendly and ecologically responsible decisions and lifestyles, which can help protect the environment and sustain its natural resources. On the top of the list would probably be our daily commutes that would surely be the biggest contributor to this poisoning of our ecosystem. Can we do something about it? Can we stay closer to our workplaces or can we cycle to work? For the rest of us electric mobility does indeed offer a great cleaner alternate whether it is metro rails, electric buses, electric cars, e ricks or e-bikes. The fundamental question that needs to be asked to oneself by every citizen is that do we really want to go back to the nightmarish severe pollution days and inflict more harm to our body and society that has been done by Covid-19 or is it time to capitalize on this opportunity and migrate to green electric vehicles. World Environment Day 2020 is a wonderful and timely opportunity for people to undertake the pledge to migrate to electric vehicles

BMW India Private Limited

BMW is conserving more than 45 per cent water used in its factory by rain water harvesting and conservation process. Trees are being planted at the company’s Chennai factory. Moreover, BMW India plans to have 100 per cent CO2-free electricity, at its plant, by the end of 2020.

Thomas Dose, managing director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said,

For BMW Group Plant Chennai, the term ‘sustainable production’ means investing in our future. Since 2007, our plant has consistently reduced its consumption of non-renewable resources through modern technology, stringent processes and efficiency. This commitment is integrated through clear actions in our business model as well as production processes and has helped us in significantly reducing our footprint. We know the challenges and are rising to meet them by continuously setting higher goals. For BMW Group Plant Chennai, this is the key to a green future.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra wants customers to use the With You Hamesha app. Every time a service is availed through the app, Mahindra will plant a tree in the Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh. The brand says that going digital will help save a lot of paper and hence trees. The brand is also offering an eco-wash that saves up to 260 litres of water when compared with a regular water wash. Mahindra claims to have saved more than 17 million litres of water through this process.

Also Read Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer

Also Read Maruti Suzuki sets a second solar plant to offset CO2

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company spokesperson said,

With a population of over 1.34 billion, India needs a well-integrated and transformative mobility system that is equitable, affordable as well as efficient and sustainable. As a responsible manufacturer, TVS Motor Company is committed to create green mobility by developing suitable technology, products, and business solutions. It is our endeavour to not only delight our customers with best-in-class product offerings but also ensure sustainability across all our operations. Over the last 20 years, we have been tirelessly working towards implementing best practices to eliminate any impact on environment in our manufacturing processes, supply chain, dealers. Some of the energy conservation measures that the company is progressively undertaking development of technologies including alternative materials, weight reduction, cost reduction, and improvement of fuel economy; development of new technologies in the areas of Hybrid and Electric power trains. The company has also been at forefront of introducing alternate mobility options by offering cleaner, greener sustainable future mobility solution. TVS Motor Company recently launched electric scooter - TVS iQube Electric and ethanol-based TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100. At our manufacturing units, we have consciously set aside and developed one-third of the area outside each of our factory buildings as green cover to restore biodiversity in these habitats. In all, 18 farm ponds support 418 species of birds, animals, and insects along with approximately 81,000 trees around the factories and 16,375 hectares under watershed management. As many as 443 species of vegetation thrive around the factories.

GP Petroleums Ltd

Prashanth Achar, the CEO, said, ”

The year 2020 has posed as a wakeup call for the entire world. With the current state of events the theme “Time for Nature” this World Environment Day is totally apt and also a need of the hour. It is absolutely crucial for all of us to make a change and contribute in whatever way we can. We at GP Petroleums are committed to holistic development encompassing Environment, Health & Safety. We understand the importance of reducing carbon footprints especially in the lubricant sector and the role played by every individual in contributing towards global warming. There is an urgent need for good quality eco-friendly fuels and lubricants to ensure vehicles operate with optimum efficiency and reduced emissions. The introduction of BS VI norms this year is in the right direction and we are ready with our new range of lubricants that will be suitable for BS VI compliant vehicles in the Indian market. Our approach to sustainability involves integrating innovative economic, environmental and social business practices into our operations to deliver long term sustainability solutions to our internal and external stakeholders. We aspire to create growth opportunities that beneﬁt not only our business partners, clients and economies, but the environment and society as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.