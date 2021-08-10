Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

Businesses have an opportunity to use this development to create a differentiation over competition and gain extra revenues by installing electric vehicle charging stations in their buildings and offices

Across the globe, drivers are shifting to electric vehicles (EVs) at an increasing pace. As EV adoption accelerates, people will decide where they eat, shop, and park based on the availability of charging stations. Providing smart EV charging services to the customers would be an easy way to build loyalty and increase footfall. Businesses have an opportunity to use this development to create a differentiation over competition and gain extra revenues.

EV charging infrastructure at properties shows proactiveness to modernize and innovate. This may tilt the balance in bringing the best employees and retaining the employee workforce. Also, businesses with fleets can electrifying them and benefit from the tax cuts and reduced operational costs. State/Central Governments are also providing Income tax benefits to employees using Electric Vehicles for personal use. Thus, having charging stations at business centres work as an excellent perk for new and existing workers looking to shift to EVs.

With these practices, new customers will discover their way to such business much more efficiently when the charging device is equated to a public charging network.

With the help of a smart network system and connected apps, one can control and keep a watch on all charging devices at ease. The users can see and download report issues, usage statistics. One can also monitor or manage the charging remotely using these ecosystems.

Moreover, a smart EV charging device communicates with the network and also notifies the EV driver whether the station is free or not. Based on the notification, the driver can reserve the station to avoid needless trips.

Benefits to office building/commercial building owners from EV Charging Stations Installations

Office or commercial building managers and property owners should think of adding EV chargers to their properties. The players in the market who make the first move can reap the many benefits.

Having EV Charging stations at properties will draw new EV owners and retain the tenants who are moving to electric bikes and cars. Installing EV charging stations at a multi-resident apartment property communicates to the tenants that their property management prioritizes environmentally friendliness and excellent amenities. Thus, this contributes to an environment-friendly image that further draws and engages tenants.

Businesses that offer commercial EV charging stations in India may easily draw and retain employees who would prefer to charge their EV during the workday. It can signal that their employer is aligned to niche requirements and committed to green, sustainable solutions.

Installing the electric vehicle charging stations in your commercial property will assist your business in contributing to a more robust environment. EVs lessen the tailpipe emissions. It can further reduce the burden on the environment by plugging into renewable resources like Solar energy.

Author: Prashant Radhakrishnan, Vice President, and Head of India Business (Sales & Marketing), SemaConnect.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.

