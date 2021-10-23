What can we learn from Ford’s exit?

Consumers are the biggest losers with Ford India’s ‘restructuring’ exit; then it is dealerships, their staff.

October 23, 2021 8:43 AM
ford forcing dealers to sign nda

By Vinkesh Gulati

On September 9, 2021, Ford India announced it is ‘restructuring’ its domestic operations. This means discontinuation of all models it used to sell, closing manufacturing plants in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and for all practical purposes a clear exit from the Indian automobile market. There have been enough debates on what this means for the industry, and the hardships it will create for dealerships in terms of loss of jobs, livelihood and economic security. But it is equally important to discuss the repercussions on one of the most important stakeholders in this chain, the Indian consumer.

This announcement came a day before Ganesh Chaturthi (which marks the beginning of the festive season, a period considered auspicious for buying cars, gold, property etc). But for Ford dealers and buyers, this Ganesh Chaturthi was anything but auspicious. Dealers were left to deal with angry and confused customers who were cancelling bookings, asking for refunds and refusing to take delivery. Most vehicle purchases happen through financing, and consumers look at price, brand, fuel efficiency, after-sales support and resale value before buying a car. From the distress that followed Ford’s announcement, it is clear that most consumers would not have decided to buy a Ford car if they knew the company was shutting shop, but are now stuck with a product whose future is uncertain, and which has been bought at a major financial cost.

The concerns of Ford consumers stem from the past experience of similar exits by other automakers from India. In spite of assurances by General Motors, post their exit in 2017, the availability of GM spare parts and its service centre network have dried completely. Consumers pay road tax on vehicles for 15 years, so it is fair to expect service support and availability of spare parts for at least that duration. The lack of after-sales support has a negative effect on a consumer’s car-owning experience and may encourage the fake auto parts industry, having direct consequences for road safety. Such exits also have a knock-on economic effect since the resale value of cars plummet sharply after a manufacturer’s exit.

Ford’s exit can also lead to a situation where a consumer may not have a clear legal recourse in case there are issues related to product liability or warranty. Unfortunately, in such cases, consumers often tend to take legal action against dealers, the only face of the brand left on the street. In one case, a dealer of United Motorcycles had to deal with a consumer complaint that arose out of manufacturing defects, which should clearly be under the manufacturer’s ambit. In Ford’s case too, the manufacturer’s exit may lead to onerous legal burden on the dealer, while also leaving the consumer with no certain solution.

In fact, Ford’s exit leaves everyone in a bad position—around 170 dealers with 391 outlets are staring at a loss upwards of Rs 2,000 crore in sunk investment costs. Around 40,000 employees working at these dealerships are facing loss of livelihood and over 10 lakh Ford customers in India have a product whose future performance and value is uncertain. Ford was setting up new dealerships in India till at least a few months before this announcement, and dealers who had been kept in the dark were taking bookings till a day before the exit was announced. While companies should be able to exit the market based on economic considerations, it is also important that all affected stakeholders have their interests safeguarded.

We do not currently have provisions that protect the interests of dealers and consumers in the same manner. The enactment of an automobile dealer’s protection Act can be helpful in this regard. It can ensure there is clear and defined responsibility in the case of product liability and warranty infringement, creating a pathway for the consumer in terms of legal recourse. Most consumers will never directly interact with OEMs, and their ownership experience will largely depend on their interaction with dealers. Hence, an Act that guarantees the obligations of OEMs towards dealers will provide a degree of assurance to the consumer as well. The creation of a clear, structured, delineated framework can help alleviate the anxiety and uncertainty related to an exit, while ensuring that the exit leads to minimal disruption in the market.

The author is President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India. Views are personal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz India introduces 'Retail of the Future' programme: Paradigm shift in selling process

Mercedes-Benz India introduces 'Retail of the Future' programme: Paradigm shift in selling process

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

Upcoming Cars in India in November 2021: New Celerio, Tiago CNG, etc

Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R unveiled: India launch next year

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

In images: Royal Enfield Classic 350 neatly transformed into a bobber called 'Ayla'

In images: Royal Enfield Classic 350 neatly transformed into a bobber called 'Ayla'

MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021: Deliveries to commence from 1st November

MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021: Deliveries to commence from 1st November

MG Hector Plus variants rejigged: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Hector Plus variants rejigged: New variant-wise prices explained

2022 Range Rover teased for the first time: Global reveal next week

2022 Range Rover teased for the first time: Global reveal next week

Govt to ask OEMs to make flex-fuel engines in next 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari

Govt to ask OEMs to make flex-fuel engines in next 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari

Exclusive: First images of India's fastest car Vazirani Ekonk. Unveil on Oct 25

Exclusive: First images of India's fastest car Vazirani Ekonk. Unveil on Oct 25

Porsche Taycan beats 911 on the sales tally: Cayenne continues to hold the best-seller title

Porsche Taycan beats 911 on the sales tally: Cayenne continues to hold the best-seller title

Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open

Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open

Maserati Grecale unveil postponed: Chip shortage to be blamed

Maserati Grecale unveil postponed: Chip shortage to be blamed

Royal Enfield reveals two limited edition helmets from 120th anniversary range: Price, how to buy

Royal Enfield reveals two limited edition helmets from 120th anniversary range: Price, how to buy