We will have more ‘volume products’ this year: Mercedes-Benz India

Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, says that the immediate focus is to service the demand that is coming back strongly.

By:February 27, 2021 10:21 AM

 

While Mercedes-Benz India posted 43% decline in sales (at 7,893 units) in CY20—impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic—it was able to maintain its leadership position in the luxury car segment. Towards the end of last year (Q4CY20) the German carmaker saw sales growing 40% over Q3. Going forward, Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, says the immediate focus is to service the demand that is coming back strongly, he says in an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary.

How is CY21 expected to be for Mercedes-Benz India?

This year we will have more ‘volume products’, including the new A-Class Limousine (which replaces the CLA) as well as the new GLA, in addition to made-in-India AMG cars. We have seen good inquiry flow, and the demand has come back strongly; we have been trying to meet that demand, so the immediate focus is to ensure we are able to cater to this demand. We are right now at the lowest stock levels at the dealer-end.

But what gives you the confidence that the demand will continue?

We increased car prices in January, but haven’t yet seen the demand tapering off. There are challenges such as the global semiconductor issue, but the issue is more on the supply side and less on the demand side.

What is the rationale behind making AMG cars in India?

In the performance car category there are two segments: One is the purists—those who experience our performance cars on the track (they have their own events, own clubs, and they own cars such as the AMG GT 63). But there are also prospective customers who love performance motoring but may not be able to own a car such as the AMG GT 63 (because of its high price). Making entry-level AMG cars in India reduces their sticker price substantially. For example, if we import the AMG A 35 sedan, it may cost Rs 80-85 lakh, but by localising it we can that car in the range of Rs 60 lakh. This brings in a new set of customers to our fold who see value in the product, and maybe later can graduate to more expensive AMG cars. In fact, we will launch seven new AMG cars in India this year, and many of these will be localised.

Did you see a new set of customers post the lockdown?

We have come across two new sets of customers. One is those who are completely unlocking themselves; they were indoors for many months and now they are enjoying life. With uncertainties around, they are splurging and buying cars. A portion of those is also customers who, let’s say, used to invest in SIPs, but now they feel it’s better to consume rather than save.

Two, new car sales in the luxury segment are coming from those who have shifted from air traffic to road traffic. On certain routes such as Delhi-Jaipur or Bengaluru-Chennai, earlier a lot of people used to take flights, but now that entire traffic has moved to road. There are people doing those routes who want safer and more luxurious cars, and this is also driving luxury car sales to an extent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!