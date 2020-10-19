The real challenge for e-mobility in India is cost: Tata Technologies Ltd

The new centre, Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies, says, will leverage Tata Technologies’expertise in electric and embedded systems as well as its ability to attract India’s software engineering talent to work on GKN’s next-generation e-Drive technologies.

Tata Technologies, the engineering and product development digital services company, andGKNAutomotive, the driveline systems and e-powertrain tech major, will soon open a global e-mobility software engineering centre in Bengaluru. The new centre, Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies, says, will leverage Tata Technologies’expertise in electric and embedded systems as well as its ability to attract India’s software engineering talent to work on GKN’s next-generation e-Drive technologies. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, he adds the aim is to have a workforce of over 100 engineers and support staff by end-2020.

Will you be hiring only from India for this centre?

Both us (Tata Technologies) and GKN believe that India represents a resource pool that is unmatched, so for this centre we will be recruiting only from India; we will find and retain the best and brightest for this centre.

Will the solutions that get developed at the Bengaluru centre be shared with your customers as well?

As the centre is focused on, first and foremost, providing software and technology to GKN for their products and solutions that they deliver to the global automotive industry, so right now the focus (of this center) is exclusively to deliver software to GKN that will support its relationships with OEMs. Atthesametime, this collaboration will significantly contribute towards development of next-generation of electric vehicles.

What kind of challenges do you foresee in the adoption of e-powertrain in India?

The global e-powertrain market is anticipated to cross $600 billion by 2026, with the growing shift towards e-mobility. The current outsourcing maturity of powertrain engineering in India is significantly low. The real challenge for e-mobility in India is prices, so there is a need to have the ability to apply frugal innovation or engineering capabilities to the technologies being developed. However, with the government’s emphasis on scaling up electric vehicle manufacturing in India, there is an opportunity for growth. Organisations are doubling down on electric vehicle development as part of increased R&D priorities brought about by Covid-19.

