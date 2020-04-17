Volkswagen to resume production step-by-step starting 20 April in Germany and Slovakia

The other Volkswagen plants in Germany and in Portugal, Spain, Russia and the USA are to restart production in the week from 27 April.

Volkswagen Group is planning to successively restart the production of its Passenger Cars beginning with the plant at Zwickau (Germany) and Bratislava (Slovakia) in the week from April 20. The other plants in Germany and in Portugal, Spain, Russia and the USA are to restart production in the week from 27 April. Subsequently, in the course of May, production will be resumed successively in South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The company will continue with short-time working at the plants in Germany. However, the number of employees affected by short-time working will be successively reduced in line with the resumption of production.

VW says in a press statement that the production will be resumed in line with the current availability of parts, government requirements in Germany and Europe, the development of sales markets and the resulting modes of operation of the plants. Besides these developments, VW assures compliance with the stringent health protection measures for employees will always be the top priority.

Volkswagen Group Components had already started to resume production step-by-step at its plants in Brunswick and Kassel from 6 April, followed by the Components plants in Salzgitter, Chemnitz and Hanover, as well as the Polish plants, from 14 April, to safeguard component supplies for vehicle production in China.

In the resumption of production, the company states it can also call upon the experience gained with the production ramp-up at its plants in China where a large number of consistent health protection measures have been successfully implemented. 32 of the 33 plants in China have now returned to production. No cases of coronavirus have been reported among the employees there.

Further action will be based to a large extent on dialogue and procedures within the Volkswagen Group and recommendations including those of the Robert Koch Institute.

