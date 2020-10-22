Volkswagen management change: Ashish Gupta to succeed Steffen Knapp as Brand Director

Steffen Knapp completes his tenure as the Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. Effective 1st November 2020, he will be succeeded by Ashish Gupta, Head of Sales Operations, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

By:October 22, 2020 1:55 PM
steffen knapp ashish gupta volkswagenAshish Gupta, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India (left) and Steffen Knapp, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced a change in leadership within the organisation. Steffen Knapp, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India who has been leading the Indian operations since August 2017 will be completing his tenure as the Director for the Indian operations, effective 1st November 2020. He will be succeeded by Ashish Gupta, who is currently head of Sales Operations at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Under his leadership, Knapp has significantly contributed to redefining the brand positioning for India, improving the sales & after-sales service operations. He has also prepared the brand for the upcoming India 2.0 cars, which will be rolled out in 2021.

Also read: Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future

Volkswagen India recently announced the number of the total export of India made cars stands at five lakh. The German brand says that despite COVID-19 issues, it has managed to maintain a steady stream of export cars. More than 25,000 cars have been exported so far this year. The milestone car was a Volkswagen Vento in white colour that was sent to Mexico.

For its India operations, Volkswagen expects at least 60 percent of its sales in the country to come from the SUV segment by 2024 amid the market globally moving away from sedans. Volkswagen, which launched the 7-seater premium sports utility vehicle (SUV) Tiguan Allspace this year as part of its India Project 2.0, is planning to roll out three more such vehicles in the next 12-18 months.

Under the Rs 8,000-crore India 2.0 Project, the carmaker is aiming to corner a combined 5 percent market share of the total domestic passenger vehicle segment by 2025 with India-specific products through a dedicated platform, MQB A0 IN.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Unicorn gets a price hike: Pay this much more for Bajaj Pulsar 150 rival

Honda Unicorn gets a price hike: Pay this much more for Bajaj Pulsar 150 rival

Sony XAV-AX7000 car touchscreen infotainment review: Almost perfect!

Sony XAV-AX7000 car touchscreen infotainment review: Almost perfect!

Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future

Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future

Honds H'ness CB350 deliveries begin: Variants, key features, price & warranty, colour options

Honds H'ness CB350 deliveries begin: Variants, key features, price & warranty, colour options

Renault announces benefits worth upto Rs 70,000 on Duster, Kwid and Triber: Here's how to avail!

Renault announces benefits worth upto Rs 70,000 on Duster, Kwid and Triber: Here's how to avail!

Hummer is back! GMC unveils Hummer 'electric supertruck' that can drive diagonally

Hummer is back! GMC unveils Hummer 'electric supertruck' that can drive diagonally

Shift in consumer behaviour in favour of electric vehicles over the past year

Shift in consumer behaviour in favour of electric vehicles over the past year

Kia Sonet crosses 50,000 bookings in two months: Petrol variants most popular

Kia Sonet crosses 50,000 bookings in two months: Petrol variants most popular

Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV unveiled: Engine specs, features, details of Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Nexon rival!

Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV unveiled: Engine specs, features, details of Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Nexon rival!

Royal Enfield registers first ever win at American Flat Track championship with Twins FT

Royal Enfield registers first ever win at American Flat Track championship with Twins FT

Etrio Touro Max, Mini electric three-wheelers launched with these features: Lease plans and more detailed!

Etrio Touro Max, Mini electric three-wheelers launched with these features: Lease plans and more detailed!

Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here's how!

Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here's how!

Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained