Volkswagen management change: Ashish Gupta to succeed Steffen Knapp as Brand Director

Steffen Knapp completes his tenure as the Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. Effective 1st November 2020, he will be succeeded by Ashish Gupta, Head of Sales Operations, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

Ashish Gupta, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India (left) and Steffen Knapp, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced a change in leadership within the organisation. Steffen Knapp, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India who has been leading the Indian operations since August 2017 will be completing his tenure as the Director for the Indian operations, effective 1st November 2020. He will be succeeded by Ashish Gupta, who is currently head of Sales Operations at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Under his leadership, Knapp has significantly contributed to redefining the brand positioning for India, improving the sales & after-sales service operations. He has also prepared the brand for the upcoming India 2.0 cars, which will be rolled out in 2021.

Also read: Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future

Volkswagen India recently announced the number of the total export of India made cars stands at five lakh. The German brand says that despite COVID-19 issues, it has managed to maintain a steady stream of export cars. More than 25,000 cars have been exported so far this year. The milestone car was a Volkswagen Vento in white colour that was sent to Mexico.

For its India operations, Volkswagen expects at least 60 percent of its sales in the country to come from the SUV segment by 2024 amid the market globally moving away from sedans. Volkswagen, which launched the 7-seater premium sports utility vehicle (SUV) Tiguan Allspace this year as part of its India Project 2.0, is planning to roll out three more such vehicles in the next 12-18 months.

Under the Rs 8,000-crore India 2.0 Project, the carmaker is aiming to corner a combined 5 percent market share of the total domestic passenger vehicle segment by 2025 with India-specific products through a dedicated platform, MQB A0 IN.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.