Volkswagen India appoints Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head

Abbey Thomas was previously associated with Audi India as its product planning head and has over 25 years of experience.

By:Published: May 7, 2020 10:53:35 AM

Volkswagen India has appointed Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head. Abbey takes over from Bishwajeet Samal. Bishwajeet moves to Volkswagen Germany where he will be on another assignment. Abbey was previously with Audi India as its product planning and sales head. He has been with the Volkswagen Group since 2011. Before joining Audi India, Abbey has had worked with several Asian as well as European automakers in different capacities. These include Mercedes-Benz India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Nissan as well as Honda Cars India. He has an overall experience that amounts to more than 25 years. In his new role, Abbey will report directly to Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

On his appointment, Steffen Knapp said that the group nurtures in-house talent more and gives them opportunities. He further said that Abbey’s appointment will help Volkswagen India extensively as he brings with him a wealth of knowledge. Abbey commented that he is extremely happy to be a part of Volkswagen India and hopes to help further the brand’s appeal in the country.

Also Read Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched

Volkswagen India and Skoda India have joined hands and formed Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited. The Czech carmaker will lead the operations. As it is, in the last few months Volkswagen has launched multiple new cars. While most of these were CBUs like the T-Roc as well as the Tiguan AllSpace, locally made cars like the Vento and Polo too have been launched with BS6 engines. The group is going bullish on petrol engines and mild hybrids. It is likely that most of the future car models in India from SAVWIPL will have turbocharged petrol engines only.

Skoda too is supposed to launch a flurry of BS6 cars in India. These include the facelifts of Rapid and Superb, all-new Karoq and the petrol variants of the Kodiaq.

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Video: The electric Tesla Cybertruck imagined as a hard core military vehicle

Video: The electric Tesla Cybertruck imagined as a hard core military vehicle

How India's automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

How India's automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked