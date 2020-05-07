Volkswagen India appoints Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head

Abbey Thomas was previously associated with Audi India as its product planning head and has over 25 years of experience.

Volkswagen India has appointed Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head. Abbey takes over from Bishwajeet Samal. Bishwajeet moves to Volkswagen Germany where he will be on another assignment. Abbey was previously with Audi India as its product planning and sales head. He has been with the Volkswagen Group since 2011. Before joining Audi India, Abbey has had worked with several Asian as well as European automakers in different capacities. These include Mercedes-Benz India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Nissan as well as Honda Cars India. He has an overall experience that amounts to more than 25 years. In his new role, Abbey will report directly to Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

On his appointment, Steffen Knapp said that the group nurtures in-house talent more and gives them opportunities. He further said that Abbey’s appointment will help Volkswagen India extensively as he brings with him a wealth of knowledge. Abbey commented that he is extremely happy to be a part of Volkswagen India and hopes to help further the brand’s appeal in the country.

Volkswagen India and Skoda India have joined hands and formed Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited. The Czech carmaker will lead the operations. As it is, in the last few months Volkswagen has launched multiple new cars. While most of these were CBUs like the T-Roc as well as the Tiguan AllSpace, locally made cars like the Vento and Polo too have been launched with BS6 engines. The group is going bullish on petrol engines and mild hybrids. It is likely that most of the future car models in India from SAVWIPL will have turbocharged petrol engines only.

Skoda too is supposed to launch a flurry of BS6 cars in India. These include the facelifts of Rapid and Superb, all-new Karoq and the petrol variants of the Kodiaq.

