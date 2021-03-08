Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!

The said study will provide insights on the growth trends of the preowned car market in India, region-wise preference of pre-owned car, consumer demographics, changing consumer behavior and many more topics.

Volkswagen in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan is developing a study on ‘Indian Pre-owned Car Market’ in order to better understand the customer requirements, behavior, and changing buying patterns towards the pre-owned car market. The company will be doing this through its pre-owned car business Das WeltAuto and the study will cover various demographics of the country over varied sample sizes. The said study will provide insights on the growth trends of the preowned car market in India, region-wise preference of pre-owned car, consumer demographics, changing consumer behavior, key factors consumers consider while selecting a pre-owned vehicle, their requirements for service packages, and other value-added services and willingness to shift from offline to online purchase.

Moreover, this study will also emphasize on PEST analysis; Political, Social, Economic and Technological aspects of the consumers. The study will provide insights into multiple topics. These include growth trends of the used car market in India – current and expected market offerings. Moreover, topics like consumer demographics and expectations, current ownership and usage patterns across age groups and cities, demographics, trust while selecting a pre-owned vehicle, and usage of value-added services such as certification, warranty, service packages and

service support will also be covered.

Apart from this, areas like choice of purchase via offline or online platforms and the growing need to purchase pre-owned vehicles through established channels will also be included in this study. The company’s press release says that the analysis from the report will help organized pre-owned car businesses such as Das WeltAuto. to understand customer requirements, behavior and buying patterns, in-turn offering customers enhanced customization, transparency and also, affordable personal mobility solutions.

Volkswagen India’s pre-owned car business Das WeltAuto. (DWA) offers buying, selling and exchanging of multi-brand pre-owned cars and the same isn’t restricted to customers looking to exchange their existing cars for a new Volkswagen. The 105 DWA facilities across the country are a one-stop solution that offers a strong value

proposition in the affordable and organized pre-owned segment. The brand introduced DWA Valuator App and

DWA Excellence Centers to offer a seamless and contactless experience to the customers.

