Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

The world has been through pandemics before but one that affects each and every country, bringing industries to a halt, affecting the global economy is the one we’re going through currently. The COVID-19 outbreak made us give up many habits like handshakes but also gave rise to new trends. The fanfare revolving around the launch of new vehicles, for example, has been brought to our laptop and smartphone screens. Not only is the launch ceremony now fully virtual, so is the buying experience.

This where technology companies like Avataar.me have stepped up in providing a digital platform that uses virtual and augmented reality to make way for an immersive and seamless digital experience. We get in a conversation with Sravanth Aluru, CEO, Avataar.me, to learn more about the tech and its applications.

Avataar.me partnered with MG Motor India for its new product line-up to create life-size AR compliant renders on Facebook and Instagram platforms, using Avataar’s AI platform. Also recently, Volkswagen also partnered with Avataar.me, for life-size 3D versions of its SUVW range. The experiences were brought to life in partnership with Facebook & Instagram during the recent 2020 Auto Expo.

A lot of automobile companies today offer a digital experience of their products with the use of AR or VR. For example, Honda Cars launched their virtual showroom just days ago which allows customers to interact with the digital version of a car by clicking on various parts.

While this is a trend that has caught on much pace since social distancing and hygiene are of paramount concern these days, carmakers had begun making the shift to digitisation before the pandemic. Aluru sites an example of Kia Motors’ digital showrooms that offered AR and VR experiences before the pandemic.

He tells us that the onset of this technology is not just an outcome of the pandemic and that it is imperative for brands targeting the Gen Z or early millennials to make the shift to digital experiences.

Avataar.me chief opines that the use of digital platforms for vehicle launch or experience for its customers is here to stay. Observing a trend form China that demonstrated a step jump in use and acceptance of digital platforms, Aluru underlines that after six-nine months of using technologies involving AR and VR, people in the country persisted on with digital behaviour.

He continues that it would take about 18 months for a country to bridge the gap from the use of traditional ways of making purchases to using AR/VR for them. After this period, digital platforms will be the way forward for most industries.

Avataar.me is working with Royal Enfield for the launch of the Meteor 350 which means we will get to see a 3D version of the motorcycle soon. The company also worked with Maruti Suzuki for a 3D version of the 2020 S-Cross. Aluru states that digital methods that allow customers to look at life-like versions of a vehicle, interact with its features, or even take a virtual test drive will prove more efficient and in a future not very far away, would make the use of brick and mortar setups outdated.

