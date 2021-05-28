Video: Hyundai’s Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

HMIF flagged off its first ‘Mobile Chikitsa’ unit to Laxmangarh block of Alwar district in Rajasthan in January 2021.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has released a film on its social outreach initiative, better known as ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’. The said film captures the moments of Hyundai’s mobile medical van as it travels through rural India to enhance the accessibility of healthcare services for people in these regions. The medical van or the ‘Mobile Chikitsa’ van is currently covering 2 villages daily through a fixed roster and service around 100 patients. The patients will be provided a health card to record their case history and individuals diagnosed with serious ailments will be referred to the nearest private or government hospital. ‘Mobile Chikitsa’ medical van will service areas where there are no healthcare facilities. The said van will cover the villages of Lili, Raipur Jat, Jawli, Toda, Mundjori, Tilakpur, Ucchar, Narnol, Gor Pahari, Deewli, Hasanpur, Manjpta, Semla, Berla Bass, Kajota and Kanwara.

Watch the film here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HMIF flagged off its first ‘Mobile Chikitsa’ unit to Laxmangarh block of Alwar district in Rajasthan in January 2021. ‘Mobile Chikitsa’ is currently aimed at catering to a community of up to 25,000 people and if a need arises, it can service up to 3 additional communities. A qualified MBBS doctor is on board that provides free consultation and medicines through the attached pharmacy. Hyundai’s Mobile Chikitsa unit is also equipped with testing facilities for spot diagnostic tests covering blood sugar, BP, Malaria, Dengue etc. In addition, awareness programs about different diseases and their prevention are also being conducted through this van.

Coming back to the film that is shot in the Laxmangarh block of Alwar, Rajasthan, all characters are local residents of the village. In the film, a lifesaving Indian Medicinal plant ‘Sanjeevani’ plays the role of a story-teller. Sanjeevani says that the medical van is taking its legacy forward as it reaches out to the hinterlands and relentlessly serves people and communities at large. Under the project – ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’, the Mobile Chikitsa medical van is managed by HMIF and its partner NGO ‘Wockhardt’ with an initial goal of reaching 16 villages.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.