Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

Ola Electric has roped in Wayne Burgess to head its electric vehicle design team. This is for the entire range of Ola electric products like cars, scooters, bikes and so on. Wayne has worked with some of the most premium automakers in the world like Bentley, Jaguar, Aston Martin and Lotus. He brings with him more than three decades of experience. He was instrumental in designing the F-Pace SUV, being its Studio Director. Other than this, he has also worked on the F-Type, Aston Martin DB9, Bentley Arnage and many other cars. The Ola Electric scooter may not have been designed by him as we understand that it is already nearing production. Ola though plans to have electric bikes and cars in the future and Wayne will have a major role in designing these products. Ola will roll out its electric scooter from the OlaFuture factory that is located in Tamil Nadu.

The company claims that its factory will be the largest two-wheeler facility in the world, making close to 10 million vehicles in a year. Once the factory’s phase two is ready, the Ola Electric scooter production will begin. This scooter is expected to have a range of more than 200km/charge.

On his appointment, Wayne Burgess said, “I am looking forward to my work at Ola Electric and to the opportunity to lead a team that will work on designing cutting-edge electric vehicles for the world. I am thrilled to be part of Ola as it accelerates on its path to become a leader in global EV solutions.”

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “Wayne is a fantastic addition to our leadership team and will bring global appeal and design aesthetic to our industry-changing electric vehicles. As the world moves to EVs, the vehicle form factors will be fundamentally reimagined. Wayne’s expertise in designing some of the most legendary vehicles will also be helpful in bringing these new form factors to consumers. I look forward to collaborating with him to build the most iconic range of EVs in the world.”

