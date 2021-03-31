Vehicle Scrappage policy: Tax rebate of up to 25% on new cars

Currently, there are 51 lakh vehicles in India which are older than 20 years, 34 lakh vehicles more than 15 years old and 17 lakh older than 15 years, without renewed fitness certificate.

By:Updated: Mar 31, 2021 8:14 AM

 

Buyers of new passenger and commercial vehicles could get concession on road tax at the rates of up to 25% and 15%, respectively, from October 1 against scrapping certificate for their old vehicles, as per a draft notification released by the ministry of road transport and highways. Though the prompt release of the draft showed the Centre’s keenness to roll out the policy announced recently, state governments’ concurrence is crucial for its implementation. Road tax rebate is one among the many incentives for scrapping of ‘old’ vehicles envisaged in the policy, requiring giveaways by the Centre, states and the automobile manufactures. Road transport is in the Constitution’s concurrent list and road taxes are appropriated by the states; these are levied typically at 10-14% of the vehicle price.

As per the draft, the road tax concession will be for a period of eight years for commercial vehicles, and 15 years for passenger vehicles from the date of registration. Under the proposed policy, all personal vehicles will have to undergo mandatory fitness test after 20 years to ply on the roads while commercial vehicles will have to pass the test after completion of 15 years. On failure to obtain the fitness certificate, the vehicle would be impounded by the transport authorities, declaring that it as ‘end of life vehicle’.

Currently, there are 51 lakh vehicles in India which are older than 20 years, 34 lakh vehicles more than 15 years old and 17 lakh older than 15 years, without renewed fitness certificate. Such vehicles are seen to pollute air 10-12 times more compared to vehicles that are fit, besides being unsafe for use. A carrot-and-stick approach is proposed under the policy, whereby scrapping of ‘old vehicles’ (those that passed the thresholds mentioned above) will be promoted with assorted incentives: apart form the rad tax rebate, scrap value at 4-6% of ex-showroom price of new vehicle, 5% discount on purchase of new vehicles and waiver of registration fee for new vehicle purchased on scrapped vehicles are proposed.

Also, there are disincentives and penalties for non-compliance: Hike in registration and fitness certificate renewal fees, stiff penalties for delay in renewals, green tax by states, and, of course, mandatory automated fitness test and de-registration for the old vehicles failing to pass the mandatory fitness test. Nomura has estimated the incremental benefit from the government for those who comply with the policy to be around ~2-3% of the new vehicle’s price. The agency wrote: “Also, a 5% likely discount by OEMs for new cars on scraping old vehicles seems high, in our view, as most OEMs make ~10% margin. Furthermore, ‘green tax’ of ~1-3% of the vehicle price will be applicable upon renewal, further raising the holding cost of old vehicles”.

According to Nomura, offering 5% discount for scrapping unfit vehicles ‘seems undesirable to industry participants and the industry might agree to only ~1% discount. While unveiling the policy, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said: “The Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme will enable the Indian auto industry to take its turnover to Rs 10 lakh crore (in a few years) from Rs 4.5 lakh crore at present… availability of scrapped material will reduce the cost of auto components by 30-40%.”

Of course, if fitness and its registration certificates are renewed, a private vehicle can ply on the roads even after 20 years of first registration and a commercial vehicle beyond 15 years. However, increased fitness fees and re-registration charges would act as a deterrent for an owner to retain old vehicle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lexus LF-Z Concept: Brand's first battery-electric vehicle makes a bold statement

Lexus LF-Z Concept: Brand's first battery-electric vehicle makes a bold statement

100 km range in 4 minutes in the Kia EV6 electric crossover

100 km range in 4 minutes in the Kia EV6 electric crossover

2021 Skoda Kodiaq teased ahead of global debut in April: India launch this year

2021 Skoda Kodiaq teased ahead of global debut in April: India launch this year

2021 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Price, features, specs

2021 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Price, features, specs

MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features