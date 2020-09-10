Vehicle sales see 4% sequential growth in August 2020: Drop by 27% y-o-y

On a year-on-year basis, two-wheeler registration de-grew by 28.71% at 8,98,775 units against 12,60,722 units, while that of three-wheelers slipped by 69.51% at 16,857 units against 55,293 units.

Vehicle registration recorded a 3.8% sequential growth in August at 11,88,087 units against 11,42,633 units in July. However, on a year-on-year basis, it slipped by 26.81%. In August 2019, vehicle registration was at 16,23,218 units, data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Wednesday showed. Vehicle registrations showed improvement in August due to ongoing festivities when compared month-over-month, it said. On a year-on-year basis, two-wheeler registration de-grew by 28.71% at 8,98,775 units against 12,60,722 units, while that of three-wheelers slipped by 69.51% at 16,857 units against 55,293 units. Commercial vehicles (CVs) declined by 57.39% at 26,536 units compared with 62,270 units, while passenger vehicles (PVs) dropped by 7.12% at 1,78,513 units against 1,92,189 units.

However, tractor registration continued its upwards journey with a 27.80% growth at 67,406 units against 52,744 units. On a sequential basis, two-wheeler registration posted an increase of 2.7% while three-wheelers recorded a growth of 11.3%. CVs logged a growth of 37.5% while PVs registered a 13.4% increase. However, tractor registration, sequentially, recorded a degrowth of 11.5%.

