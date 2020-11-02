Vehicle sales: Automakers cheer with double digit growth; Diwali spirit high

The industry is quite upbeat about good sales during the current month as well when Diwali falls and even in December when sales are high due to manufacturers offering discounts to clear the calendar year inventory.

By:November 2, 2020 10:39 AM
Passenger vehicle sales, Bike sales , Scooters sales, SIAM, car sales, commercial vehicles sales, Motorcycle sales, auto sales

 

The festive season of Navratri brought cheer to automakers, particularly passenger vehicle (PVs) manufacturers, with all of them posting strong double-digit growth in October.  Though these are factory despatches to dealers, industry executives said retail sales must have kept pace with wholesales, otherwise dealerships would not have accepted higher inventories. The industry is quite upbeat about good sales during the current month as well when Diwali falls and even in December when sales are high due to manufacturers offering discounts to clear the calendar year inventory. Company executives said inventory with dealers is now at normal levels of four weeks. At Maruti Suzuki’s earnings conference on October 29, company chairman RC Bhargava said demand for cars remains reasonably robust on the back of pent-up appetite and good purchasing power in rural India.

He had even said there is no need for a cut in GST rates at the moment. “Typically a downturn is followed by a good year. We have seen about one and a half years of a downturn so there is a demand pull from postponed purchases,” he said. However, he had pointed out that it was hard to predict whether demand would sustain beyond December after the festive demand had been met and demand for personal vehicles satiated. “If demand falls next year and if the decline persist sustains, the government should step in,” he said.

Maruti sold 96,700 vehicles during the Navratras. During October, Maruti Suzuki clocked stellar numbers, surpassing its traditional average monthly sales of 1.5 lakh units per month. It recorded despatches of 1,66,825 vehicles, registering a good 11.2% month-on-month increase in sales. The company continued its growth momentum on a year-on-year basis as well and saw an uptick of nearly 18% in the sales numbers.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India recorded its highest domestic sales since its inception. The domestic sales increased by 13.2% m-o-m to 56,065 units. The previous highest monthly domestic sales number was achieved in October 2018 with 52,001 units. Hyundai, too, continued its growth in y-o-y numbers for the third consecutive month as it recorded a good 12.5% increase versus October 2019.

Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing & service), Hyundai Motor India, said the October month sales performance has set a positive tone for the overall business environment. “With the advent of the festive season, Hyundai shares the spirit of happiness and celebration with our customers through our super performer brands – all new Creta, Verna, Venue, Aura, and Nios,” he said.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) clocked total domestic sales of 42,338 units, an improvement of over 23% m-o-m, while the sales on a y-o-y basis remained sluggish and declined 15.2%. Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer (automotive division), M&M, said, “The festive season has started on a positive note with deliveries and bookings being higher than last year. Going forward, this augurs well for a robust festive demand which in turn will help the industry in the short term.”

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp recorded its highest sales in any single month as it sold 7,91,137 motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market, which was an increase of nearly 35% on a y-o-y basis, and over 13% on a m-o-m basis. “A positive turnaround in customer sentiments -– particularly for motorcycles across markets, continued government policy support and a credible resumption of supply chain, logistics and business operations have enabled the company to achieve record numbers during the auspicious festive period. With the higher dispatches during the month, the company’s customer touch points across the country now have adequate inventories in line with market demand in the ongoing festival period,” the company said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton wins as Mercedes claim 7th constructors’ championship at Imola

F1 2020: Hamilton wins as Mercedes claim 7th constructors’ championship at Imola

Hyundai India records highest-ever sales in October 2020: Creta, Verna lead the charge

Hyundai India records highest-ever sales in October 2020: Creta, Verna lead the charge

Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here's what all you can order

Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here's what all you can order

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for pole at Imola for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for pole at Imola for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Ford EcoSport gets a price hike: Tata Nexon rival costlier by this much

Ford EcoSport gets a price hike: Tata Nexon rival costlier by this much

Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

Okinawa electric scooters now available with easy EMI financing: Tie-up with ZestMoney announced

All-new Triumph Trident fully revealed: 80hp British roadster to launch in India next year

All-new Triumph Trident fully revealed: 80hp British roadster to launch in India next year

Check discounts on new cars in your area online: All about RowthAutos car bargain platform

Check discounts on new cars in your area online: All about RowthAutos car bargain platform

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Jupiter: Low EMI, 'Buy now, Pay Later' and more schemes announced!

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Augmenting trust in used cars: How brands aim to organize the currently unorganized market

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Watch video: Fire erupts at Jeep service centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Save up to Rs 43,000 on Honda H'ness CB350 as BigWing network expands to two new cities

Save up to Rs 43,000 on Honda H'ness CB350 as BigWing network expands to two new cities

New Maxxis M922F tyres introduced in India: Makes electric two-wheelers more efficient

New Maxxis M922F tyres introduced in India: Makes electric two-wheelers more efficient

Levi's X Royal Enfield 511 Pro denim riding pants review: Stylish, durable for everyday use

Levi's X Royal Enfield 511 Pro denim riding pants review: Stylish, durable for everyday use

All-electric Mahindra Treo Zor cargo three-wheeler launched: Price, range, warranty, availability and more

All-electric Mahindra Treo Zor cargo three-wheeler launched: Price, range, warranty, availability and more

Mahindra eKUV100 launch in next three months: What the electric crossover will offer

Mahindra eKUV100 launch in next three months: What the electric crossover will offer

Carmakers in India with highest engine-gearbox combo: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and more

Carmakers in India with highest engine-gearbox combo: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and more

2021 Yamaha MT-09 revealed with revised styling: Gains power, loses weight!

2021 Yamaha MT-09 revealed with revised styling: Gains power, loses weight!

Bugatti Bolide revealed: Track only hypercar claims over 500kph top speed

Bugatti Bolide revealed: Track only hypercar claims over 500kph top speed

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 interior spied: To get Mercedes like screens, drive modes and more

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 interior spied: To get Mercedes like screens, drive modes and more