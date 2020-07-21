Vehicle registrations down by 47% in June 2020: Vehicle Scrappage Policy in need to revive CV demand

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations reports that vehicle registrations in the month of June 2020 declined by a substantial 47% overall, but certain segments and demographics helped saw growth. FADA has highlighted measures to boost demand for the Indian auto industry.

By:Published: July 21, 2020 2:23 PM

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the monthly vehicle registration data for the month of June 2020. FADA reports that in June 2020, the number of vehicles registered across the country was down by 47% compared to the same period in the corresponding month of 2019. However, it also reports that the number of registrations in June 2020 is higher than May 2020 suggesting a growth trend in the demand. The rural market in India saw good recovery which allowed for a rise in sales volume of tractors, while also positively impacting sales of two-wheelers and small commercial vehicles. On a year-on-year basis, FADA reports that two-wheeler sales declined by -40.92%, three-wheelers negative growth of -75.43%, Commercial Vehicles segment saw degrowth of -83.83% while Passenger Vehicle sales dropped by 3834%. However, the demand for Tractors saw a steady rise of 10.86%.

Ashish Harsharaj Kale, FADA President said “Unlock 1.0 coupled with an increase in demand from the rural market has boosted the retail sales with respect to the May month’s numbers. At the end of June, Almost 100% dealership outlets (showroom and workshops) were operational across the country, barring a few cities and towns which have once again implemented stringent Lockdown. June registrations, although better than May is still not Indicative of the actual demand situation as Lockdown woes continue in some parts and supply side is far from its complete potential”

Kale mentioned that the robust crop situation in the last harvest season and the arrival of the monsoon has allowed the demand from the rural market to recover when compared to urban areas. He added that the positive sentiment in the rural areas if backed with demand boosting measures can help ensure a quicker return to normal.

FADA continues to urge the Indian Government to introduce an incentive-based scrappage policy which it believes can help revive the Commercial Vehicle sector, especially the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles sector.

The auto dealer’s union projects that if there is no further lockdown and more reopening measures, in the month of July 2020, a similar upward trend bettering the numbers of June 2020 may be seen. However, FADA does not expect normalcy in demand before the festive season.

FADA expect the Tractor segment to continue to grow and onwards to clock positive annual growth. But the overall auto industry is projected to witness a de-growth range of 15% – 35% across various segments in FY21.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Vehicle registrations down by 47% in June 2020: Vehicle Scrappage Policy in need to revive CV demand

Vehicle registrations down by 47% in June 2020: Vehicle Scrappage Policy in need to revive CV demand

Insane video! Bengaluru biker touches 300 kmph on his Yamaha R1 during lockdown, arrested later

Insane video! Bengaluru biker touches 300 kmph on his Yamaha R1 during lockdown, arrested later

Triumph Street Triple RS price in India hiked: Now pay this much more for KTM 790 Duke challenger

Triumph Street Triple RS price in India hiked: Now pay this much more for KTM 790 Duke challenger

New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

Skoda monsoon service camp begins: Dates, special offers on spare parts, accessories explained

Skoda monsoon service camp begins: Dates, special offers on spare parts, accessories explained

Kia Sonet listed on official website: Hyundai Venue rival's India debut on August 7

Kia Sonet listed on official website: Hyundai Venue rival's India debut on August 7

Nissan Magnite spy shots: Sub-compact SUV production model to stay true to concept

Nissan Magnite spy shots: Sub-compact SUV production model to stay true to concept

Mahindra Mojo BS6 bookings open: New Red Agate colour option revealed

Mahindra Mojo BS6 bookings open: New Red Agate colour option revealed

Jeep Compass Night Eagle to be launched soon: New features, expected price explained

Jeep Compass Night Eagle to be launched soon: New features, expected price explained

2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift, Aprilia Storm launched in India: Prices, specs, features

2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift, Aprilia Storm launched in India: Prices, specs, features

150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

Exclusive: Kinetic Luna to likely return as an electric moped with 80km range

Exclusive: Kinetic Luna to likely return as an electric moped with 80km range

Electric vehicle safety during monsoon: Busting four common myths

Electric vehicle safety during monsoon: Busting four common myths

BYPL-EV Motors partnership installs EV charging station in Delhi with two types of chargers

BYPL-EV Motors partnership installs EV charging station in Delhi with two types of chargers

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Challenges in installing home EV chargers and how to overcome them - EVI Technologies explains

Challenges in installing home EV chargers and how to overcome them - EVI Technologies explains

Benelli India upgrades production capacity: More than 2,500 Imperiale 400 bikes delivered since launch

Benelli India upgrades production capacity: More than 2,500 Imperiale 400 bikes delivered since launch

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Hungarian GP win to equal Michael Schumacher’s record

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Hungarian GP win to equal Michael Schumacher’s record

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival