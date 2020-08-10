Vehicle registrations down by 36 percent in July 2020: Three-wheelers worst hit

Ashish Harsharaj Kale, President, FADA said that the current market conditions are still not indicative of the actual demand situation on an all India level and retails continue to de-grow in huge double-digit despite the low base of the last year.

Aug 10, 2020

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has announced monthly vehicle registration data for the month of July 2020. Last month, the overall vehicle registration dropped by 36 percent Y-o-Y. The three-wheeler segment suffered the most with a decline of 74 percent. The commercial vehicle segment was the second one to face the maximum drop in terms of vehicle registration with a 72 percent decline. While a total of 15,132 vehicles were registered in the three-wheeler category last month, the figure is 19,293 for commercial vehicles. The two-wheeler category also saw a significant decline in vehicle registration. The said segment saw 8,74,638 registrations last month and hence, witnessed a Y-o-Y decline of 37 percent. Now talking of passenger vehicles, the said category saw 1,57,373 vehicles getting registered last month, reporting a decline of 25 percent.

Commenting on how July’20 performed in terms of vehicle registration and new dataset included by FADA, Ashish Harsharaj Kale, President, FADA said that as India India continues to open up, the month of July saw better registrations compared to June, though on a YoY basis Auto Sector recovery is yet to be seen anywhere near normal. He added that the current market conditions are still not indicative of the actual demand situation on an all India level and retails continue to de-grow in huge double-digit despite the low base of the last year.

As an exception, the rural market continues to show strong growth as monsoon maintains its good spell. All thanks to this, the tractor category was the only one that managed to register positive Y-oY sales growth the previous month. In order to be precise, the tractor segment saw 76,197 registrations last month, thereby reporting a positive Y-o-Y growth of 37 percent.

Here are the category-wise registration figures as per FADA for July 2020:

CATEGORYJULY’20JULY’19YoY %
2W8,74,63813,98,702-37.47%
3W15,13258,940-74.33%
CV19,29369,338-72.18%
PV1,57,3732,10,377-25.19%
TRAC76,19755,52237.24%
Total11,42,63317,92,879-36.27%

 

