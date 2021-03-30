Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

The Indian Government has announced that vehicle documents that were to expire during the course of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown will be considered valid till June 30. This is likely to be the final time the extension will be announced.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to further extend the validity of vehicle documents. The ministry stated that taking into consideration to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has advised all States and Union Territories to accept Fitness, Permit (All types), License and Vehicle Registrations to be valid till June 30, 2021. The documents covered under the extension are those mentioned in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. The first extension was announced on March 30, 2020, during the pandemic as the nation was in lockdown last year. This is the fifth extension of document validity since the first announcement.

The extension at the time allowed for vehicle documents to be considered valid if they had expired after February 1, 2020. The previous extension announcement came in December 2020 allowing for the same documents to be valid till Match 31, 2021. The latest extension now confirms that documents of vehicles that would expire before, or by June 30, 2021 shall be deemed valid till the date.

Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, MORTH has advised State and UT Govts that the Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30 June 2021. pic.twitter.com/N0t9rYHN97 — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia)

The ministry also highlighted that this may be the final extension towards the validity of documents that would be announced. Following this, vehicle owners will be required to renew their lapsed documentation for vehicles as per the norms.

The vehicle document validity extensions were announced in order to reduce long queues and waiting times, while also not overburdening the Regional Transportation Offices (RTO) across the nation. Additionally, in order to also contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The government also rolled out certain RTO services which can be carried out online as well to further help the people to have their vehicle documents validated in time.

