Vehicle Care to open 500+ workshops this year: Future plans, road to recovery & more explained

Set up in 2018, Vehicle Care is currently on expansion mode and targets to start its services in 100+ cities by the end of 2021.

Arvind Kumar, Founder, Vehicle Care

Vehicle Care is a tech-driven multi-brand car service platform offering a one-stop solution to car owners. The company claims to have reinvented the automotive service & damage repair space, both in the consumer and business markets, and its platform is used by car owners, fleet owners, Insurance Brokers, Insurers, to boost customer satisfaction, reduce cycle time and quickly obtain, compare and select the best offer for car damage repair. After establishing in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune, Vehicle Care recently started its services in Uttar Pradesh. In order to understand more about Vehicle Care, Express Drives recently had an interaction with Arvind Kumar, Founder, Vehicle Care. Here are the key takeaways from the interaction.

Expansion Plans

Arvind says that Vehicle Care started from door-step dry-cleaning but now is a fully-fledged startup. As of now, the brand’s services are being used by different companies like CARS24, CarDekho, OLX and etc and apart from this, Vehicle Care is also running the services for its end consumers where they can opt for transparent services. The company is now operating in 50+ cities pan India level and is dealing in both, B2B and B2C space. Set up in 2018, the brand is in expansion mode and targets to start its services in 100+ cities by the end of 2021 with the opening of over 500 workshops. Vehicle Care plans to hire 100+ employees this year and is trying to penetrate to Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The reason being post-pandemic, when the demand for car servicing has boomed in these cities as well.

Covid-19 Impact and the Road to Recovery

Arvind says that during the Covid-19 pandemic, people started prioritizing their health and preferred to commute through their own personal vehicles. The used car sales, vehicle service and repair, manufacturing and supplying of branded parts, contactless booking for car servicing etc. are some such business opportunities that the new crisis has promoted, Arvind says. During this pandemic, Vehicle Care started opting for local workshops and skip those of the OEM dealers. Pre-pandemic, the company used to generate Rs 20-30 lakhs revenue per month but post-pandemic, the figure has risen to Rs 5-6 crore a month.

Pre Covid, Vehicle Care did face some downfall but now the business is booming as the company is providing sanitization for the government vehicles, consumer vehicles and others. In addition, the start-up got partnerships with Zoomcar, CARS24 and CarDekho.

Package Details

Vehicle Care is currently offering different packages including a regular service package, a combo package that deals in Sanitization and service and others. Apart from that, Vehicle Care Plan is also on offer in which the customers pay a single time fee and then they become a member at Vehicle Care for a year and the company prepares a custom package for them. The company also has a plan called Vehicle Care Warranty wherein the customers can opt for a vehicle warranty for a year or two along with the services.

Future Plans and Market Prediction

Arvind says that the trends are definitely changing and will continue to do so. The younger generation is looking for more and more doorstep services and Vehicle Care is also providing doorstep services on a pan India level. Currently, the brand is dealing with two-wheelers in Delhi-NCR only but is planning to expand those services very soon too. Vehicle Care is also coming up with a tool for its customers which will help them to get video consultancy for any car-related problems. The company is partnering with different brands to help create a supply chain that will also help its network partners.

Why opt for Vehicle Care?

Arvind says that Vehicle Care is developing a complete ecosystem for the automotive industry to serve every stakeholder like B2B, B2C, Insurance Brokers, Insurers, and Workshop Owners etc. He adds that many industry players are only focusing on B2B but Vehicle Care is working for both, B2B and B2C segments. Moreover, the company is providing six months warranty to the consumers as well to offer transparent service.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.