Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

Vedanta Limited, a producer of metals and oil & gas, has announced the launch of its newest product, the Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy – a critical raw material for manufacturing cylinder heads and other automotive components. The Cylinder Head Alloy leverages material design to help automakers increase efficiency of internal combustion engines for improved performance on emission control, in line with BS-VI and CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency/Economy) norms. Currently, this alloy is entirely being imported into India from other countries.

Vedanta unveiled the product for the domestic industry at the 2nd Automotive Raw Material Localization Conclave & Exhibition, hosted by Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Vedanta has invested in creating this cylinder head alloy capacity of 10,000 tonnes using world-class technologies of Befesa (Spain) and Properzi (Italy).

This initiative is in alignment with the government’s thrust on self-reliance to cater to the domestic requirement of automotive companies and original equipment manufacturers to rely on indigenously procured material. Localisation of the domestic raw material supply chain will surely help the Indian automotive industry.

At the event, Vedanta also showcased its diverse portfolio of high-quality products for the automotive industry in aluminium (Primary Foundry Alloy or PFA, Billets, Rolled Products and Slabs), Zinc (Hindustan Zinc Die-Cast Alloy and Special High-Grade Zinc), Lead Ingot and Alloy, Silver Bars, Copper Rods, and Steel Wire Rods, as well as capabilities for high-end value-additions, technology leadership and logistics to support the auto industry. Looking at the growing sustainability consciousness and faster rate of adoption of Electric Vehicles (EV) and hybrids globally, Vedanta has also created a centre of excellence for R&D and innovation and is well placed to cater to the emerging needs of the automotive industry.

As India’s leading producer of a vast array of globally acclaimed metals and value-added products, Vedanta aims to partner with various industry sectors, especially automotive and auto ancillary industry, across their entire value chain, from large players to MSMEs, for the nation’s growth, Ajay Kapur, CEO – Aluminium & Power, and Managing Director – Commercial, Vedanta Limited, said.

