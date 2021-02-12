Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

Vedanta unveiled the product for the domestic industry at the 2nd Automotive Raw Material Localization Conclave & Exhibition, hosted by Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

By:February 12, 2021 11:43 AM
vendanta alloy

Vedanta Limited, a producer of metals and oil & gas, has announced the launch of its newest product, the Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy – a critical raw material for manufacturing cylinder heads and other automotive components. The Cylinder Head Alloy leverages material design to help automakers increase efficiency of internal combustion engines for improved performance on emission control, in line with BS-VI and CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency/Economy) norms. Currently, this alloy is entirely being imported into India from other countries.

Vedanta unveiled the product for the domestic industry at the 2nd Automotive Raw Material Localization Conclave & Exhibition, hosted by Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Vedanta has invested in creating this cylinder head alloy capacity of 10,000 tonnes using world-class technologies of Befesa (Spain) and Properzi (Italy).

This initiative is in alignment with the government’s thrust on self-reliance to cater to the domestic requirement of automotive companies and original equipment manufacturers to rely on indigenously procured material. Localisation of the domestic raw material supply chain will surely help the Indian automotive industry.

Also read: New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

At the event, Vedanta also showcased its diverse portfolio of high-quality products for the automotive industry in aluminium (Primary Foundry Alloy or PFA, Billets, Rolled Products and Slabs), Zinc (Hindustan Zinc Die-Cast Alloy and Special High-Grade Zinc), Lead Ingot and Alloy, Silver Bars, Copper Rods, and Steel Wire Rods, as well as capabilities for high-end value-additions, technology leadership and logistics to support the auto industry. Looking at the growing sustainability consciousness and faster rate of adoption of Electric Vehicles (EV) and hybrids globally, Vedanta has also created a centre of excellence for R&D and innovation and is well placed to cater to the emerging needs of the automotive industry.

As India’s leading producer of a vast array of globally acclaimed metals and value-added products, Vedanta aims to partner with various industry sectors, especially automotive and auto ancillary industry, across their entire value chain, from large players to MSMEs, for the nation’s growth, Ajay Kapur, CEO – Aluminium & Power, and Managing Director – Commercial, Vedanta Limited, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti's total sales in India

Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti's total sales in India

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto

New 2021 Triumph Bonneville range to debut on this date: Here's what to expect!

New 2021 Triumph Bonneville range to debut on this date: Here's what to expect!

Will Robotics replace manual labour in the car/bike manufacturing industry?

Will Robotics replace manual labour in the car/bike manufacturing industry?

Rapido bike taxi launches Rental service in these 6 cities: Fare structure and packages explained!

Rapido bike taxi launches Rental service in these 6 cities: Fare structure and packages explained!

Porsche India's Instagram account hacked: Cats of Instagram take over grid

Porsche India's Instagram account hacked: Cats of Instagram take over grid

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan India launch tomorrow: Starts reaching dealerships

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan India launch tomorrow: Starts reaching dealerships

Renault Kiger to be launched on this date: All you need to know about the latest compact SUV

Renault Kiger to be launched on this date: All you need to know about the latest compact SUV