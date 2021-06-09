Varroc teams with Candera to offer customisable instrument clusters

Varroc offers TFT instrument consoles and adding a mobile-like interface will endear them to the target audience.

Leading component maker, Varroc has signed an MoU with Candera GmbH to incorporate the Human Machine Interface or HMI with instrument clusters. These days scooter, as well as motorcycle instrument clusters, have been becoming monotonous and adding some kind of pizzaz is what both the companies are looking out. Varroc offers TFT instrument consoles and adding a mobile-like interface will endear them to the target audience. Both the companies have agreed that Varroc will develop the base software as well as the hardware for product whereas Candera will give the HMI software solution. Shorter lead times as well as cost optimised solutions can be achieved through this MoU. Varroc’s TFT instrument clusters claim to offer complete customisation of interface, with an array of other features such as Navigation, Day and Night modes, Bluetooth connectivity, AES encryption, and mobile phone synchronisation.

Arjun Jain, Whole-time Director and the President – Electrical and Electronics Business Unit at Varroc, said “At Varroc, we look to drive growth leveraging sustainable automotive trends such as the desire to be greener, safer, smarter, and more connected. We are delighted to partner with Candera to comprehensively build out our capability set to deliver next-generation TFT Instrument Clusters that meet our customers evolving technology needs.”

Reinhard Füricht, CEO of Candera appreciates the cooperation with Varroc. “We have been collaborating with Varroc already successfully the past years”, says Reinhard. “This MoU now takes our partnership to the next level and we’re looking forward to support our mutual, worldwide customers to be successful in their business by creating powerful HMI solutions together with Varroc’s TFT clusters.”

Most of the Indian-make vehicles use interface solutions from localised players. These enable them to have a much better price target amongst competing products in our market. As we are aware, Indian two-wheelers are highly price-sensitive and cost-effective.

