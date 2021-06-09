Varroc teams with Candera to offer customisable instrument clusters

Varroc offers TFT instrument consoles and adding a mobile-like interface will endear them to the target audience.

By:June 9, 2021 12:34 PM

Leading component maker, Varroc has signed an MoU with Candera GmbH to incorporate the Human Machine Interface or HMI with instrument clusters. These days scooter, as well as motorcycle instrument clusters, have been becoming monotonous and adding some kind of pizzaz is what both the companies are looking out. Varroc offers TFT instrument consoles and adding a mobile-like interface will endear them to the target audience. Both the companies have agreed that Varroc will develop the base software as well as the hardware for product whereas Candera will give the HMI software solution. Shorter lead times as well as cost optimised solutions can be achieved through this MoU. Varroc’s TFT instrument clusters claim to offer complete customisation of interface, with an array of other features such as Navigation, Day and Night modes, Bluetooth connectivity, AES encryption, and mobile phone synchronisation.

Arjun Jain, Whole-time Director and the President – Electrical and Electronics Business Unit at Varroc, said “At Varroc, we look to drive growth leveraging sustainable automotive trends such as the desire to be greener, safer, smarter, and more connected. We are delighted to partner with Candera to comprehensively build out our capability set to deliver next-generation TFT Instrument Clusters that meet our customers evolving technology needs.”

Reinhard Füricht, CEO of Candera appreciates the cooperation with Varroc. “We have been collaborating with Varroc already successfully the past years”, says Reinhard. “This MoU now takes our partnership to the next level and we’re looking forward to support our mutual, worldwide customers to be successful in their business by creating powerful HMI solutions together with Varroc’s TFT clusters.”

Most of the Indian-make vehicles use interface solutions from localised players. These enable them to have a much better price target amongst competing products in our market. As we are aware, Indian two-wheelers are highly price-sensitive and cost-effective.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Skoda Octavia launching tomorrow: Variants, features and specs 

New Skoda Octavia launching tomorrow: Variants, features and specs 

McLaren arrives in India with three supercars: Prices to start from 3.7 crore

McLaren arrives in India with three supercars: Prices to start from 3.7 crore

Four-wheeled Royal Enfield Himalayan! Custom-built all-terrain-vehicle priced at Rs 3.5 lakh

Four-wheeled Royal Enfield Himalayan! Custom-built all-terrain-vehicle priced at Rs 3.5 lakh

Covid-19 support! Royal Enfield pledges Rs 2 crore towards Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund

Covid-19 support! Royal Enfield pledges Rs 2 crore towards Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Fund

Hyundai Alcazar bookings start: Interior images, features revealed

Hyundai Alcazar bookings start: Interior images, features revealed

Spark Minda signs JV with INFAC Elecs for automotive antenna systems: These products to be on offer

Spark Minda signs JV with INFAC Elecs for automotive antenna systems: These products to be on offer

New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features