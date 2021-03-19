Varroc and Delta-Q to manufacture electric two- and three-wheeler chargers in India

Varroc has a facility in Pune and it is likely that these chargers will be made there. Not much details have been released on the same though but we expect information to trickle on this, a bit later. 

By:March 19, 2021 10:57 AM
Image used for representation

One of India’s leading component makers, Varroc, have joined hands with Delta-Q to contract manufacture electric two- and three-wheeler chargers here. Delta-Q is a Canadian company and supplies electric vehicle chargers to OEMs in Europe, USA as well as Asia. Varroc has a facility in Pune and it is likely that these chargers will be made there. Not much details have been released on the same though but we expect information to trickle on this, a bit later.

Arjun Jain, Whole-time Director and the President – Electrical Business Unit at Varroc, said “Post the implementation of BSVI, the transition to EV is the most significant opportunity in the Automotive Electronics industry. With this partnership with Delta-Q, we aim to enhance our Electric Vehicle (EV) component portfolio. Our combined capabilities will create business synergies and strengthen our foothold to achieve our aspiration of becoming the leading EV component supplier in the country.”

” This contract manufacturing agreement with Varroc is a first for Delta-Q in India,” said Sarah MacKinnon – Co-CEO and CFO at Delta-Q. “Varroc has the capability and resources to support Delta-Q’s manufacturing processes. We are excited to work with them to expand our business into India and support the rapid transition to electric vehicles within our OEM customers.”

It is good that companies such as these are looking at making chargers, batteries in India. This will help the wholehearted adoption of EVs. As it is with the fuel prices on an all-time high, more and more customers are switching to EVs. Especially if their work involves just local travel. Most EVs in the market today promise at least 50km range in terms of two-wheelers and more than 150 with respect to four-wheelers. This should be sufficient for tackling the everyday grind and then some more. Made-in-India products will definitely be in-demand

