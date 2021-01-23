Vaccine Transport: DICV launches BSafe Express

Equipped with state-of-the-art connectivity, the BSafe Express uses newly developed refrigeration units that ensure temperature and stability of vaccines is monitored and maintained.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), in collaboration with Motherson Group, unveiled the Bharat Benz BSafe Express on Friday, a specialised reefer truck designed for safe transportation of Covid-19 vaccines. “Equipped with state-of-the-art connectivity, the BSafe Express uses newly developed refrigeration units that ensure temperature and stability of vaccines is monitored and maintained,” the company said in a statement.

Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, DICV, said, “The combination of a reliable chassis with a lightweight, insulated reefer and state-of-the-art connectivity device makes the BSafe Express perfect solution for India’s cold-chain infrastructure challenge. With this truck, we can deliver vaccines in perfect condition to even the most remote destinations, bringing hope of a return to normalcy to over 1.3 billion people.”

Motherson Group’s refrigerated container (intelligent reefer) is made from glass reinforced plastic, XPS foam, and other materials that ensure the product is strong, water-resistant, and non-corrosive, yet light-weight and highly insulated, and it is mounted on the Bharat Benz 2823R chassis, a heavy-duty truck.

