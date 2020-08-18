Uttar Pradesh tops auto sales in India again: Over 2 lakh vehicles registered in July

Following UP, Tamil Nadu registered 1,10,754 vehicles, followed by Maharashtra, which registered 1,00,711 vehicles. Of the 2,01,528 vehicles registered in UP in July, 1,63,515 are two-wheelers, 18,905 four-wheelers and 19,108 commercial vehicles.

By:Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:33 AM

Even as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, auto sales have gradually bounced back, with Uttar Pradesh once again registering the highest sales of vehicles in July, surpassing Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. According to UP transport department data, as many as 2,01,528 vehicles were registered at regional transport offices (RTOs) in July as compared to 1,61,251 vehicles registered in June. However, the July sales show a drop of almost 35% over July last year when a total of 2,11,332 vehicles were registered. Following UP, Tamil Nadu registered 1,10,754 vehicles, followed by Maharashtra, which registered 1,00,711 vehicles. Of the 2,01,528 vehicles registered in UP in July, 1,63,515 are two-wheelers, 18,905 four-wheelers and 19,108 commercial vehicles. In July 2019, UP registered 2,61,942 two-wheelers, 21,027 passenger vehicles and 28,363 commercial and other vehicles.

In terms of sales revenue, too, Uttar Pradesh topped the country, generating Rs 424.53 crores, followed by Maharashtra which generated Rs 347.12 crores and Karnataka, which generated Rs 320.83 crores. Speaking to FE, Dheeraj Sahu, UP transport commissioner said that sales are gradually showing picking up and hoped that commercial vehicles and two-wheeler segments will show a further upswing in the coming months. “With a good monsoon, we hope the sale of tractors, small commercial vehicles and motorcycles will pick up in the rural markets, especially with the festivals around the corner,” he said.

