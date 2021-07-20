Used car platform Spinny raises $108 m in Series D

Round led by Tiger Global; it has raised $230 million since 2017 

By:July 20, 2021 8:25 AM

Spinny, the pre-owned car retail platform, has raised $108 million Series D funding from Tiger Global, Avenir Growth, General Catalyst and others.

It includes primary capital infusion of $105 million and a secondary sale of $3 million by select angels and early-stage investors, the start-up said.

Tiger Global and Avenir Growth invested $75 million and $20 million, respectively. With this, the overall funds raised by Spinny since 2017 have reached $230 million (seed round of $1 million in 2017 by Blume Ventures and Simile Ventures; Series A of $13 million in March 2019 by Accel Partners and Elevation Capital; Series B of $44 million in March 2020 by The Fundamentum Partnership and KB Financial Group; and Series C of $65 million in February 2021 by General Catalyst, Arena Holdings and Think Investments).

Niraj Singh, founder & CEO of Spinny, told FE that this capital will be deployed towards stepping up customer experience, strengthening technology and product capabilities, deepening market penetration, and building teams across functions.

After the first lockdown last year, Spinny saw the share of first-time car buyers increasing from 35-40% (pre-pandemic) to 60-65%.

“Social distancing requirements due to the pandemic have pushed up used car sales. A large number of people who cannot afford a new car prefer used cars instead of taking public transport,” Singh said.

According to last month’s Frost & Sullivan study ‘Indian Pre-owned Car Market’, commissioned by Volkswagen India, the used car market size would touch 82 lakh units per year by FY25, up from 42 lakh units in FY20. However, of this 42-lakh market, only about 18% is organised.

“This signals a huge opportunity for players like Spinny,” Singh said. The Indian used-car market is highly fragmented. The various selling options are customer-to-customer, unorganised/independent used-car dealers, semi-organised used-car players, and organised (True Value, Mahindra First Choice, H Promise, etc, and online plus offline players such as OLX, Cars24 and Spinny).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here's how to book yours

Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here's how to book yours

KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details

Aston Martin Valhalla breaks cover: Super hybrid that does 100 kph in 2.5 seconds!

Aston Martin Valhalla breaks cover: Super hybrid that does 100 kph in 2.5 seconds!