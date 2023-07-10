Uno Minda launches infotainment system in the aftermarket segment for Rs 34,990

It comes with 64 GB of internal storage, that allows users to install and play multiple apps and media files in split screen without worrying about facing any lags.

Uno Minda, a leading tier 1 supplier has launched its car infotainment system, WTUNES-649TAACP – a 9-inch universal Android player in India for Rs 34,990.

The company says it is aimed at meeting the demands of car owners and car enthusiasts alike. The system is powered by a T5 processor, supports wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes with Android 11, 4 GB RAM, 36-band equaliser, and a 360-degree camera controller, among many others.

Users will be able to access to their mobile apps, make calls, send messages, and use navigation services on the 9-inch universal car infotainment system that has an intuitive user-friendly interface. It comes with 64 GB of internal storage, that allows users to install and play multiple apps and media files in split screen without worrying about facing any lags.

The system integrates media apps such as YouTube and Spotify into the car’s interface.

Rakesh Kher, CEO, Aftermarket Division, Uno Minda said “Uno Minda’s is known for setting new benchmarks of innovation in the automotive industry, and hopefully, the WTUNES-649TAACP universal infotainment system carries on the legacy. Combining a user-friendly interface with cutting-edge features and controls, we have made a huge stride this time. Hopefully, our consumers will enjoy the intuitive interface and the 36-band equaliser.”

Along with on-the-go entertainment, the designers have prioritized user safety and convenience by incorporating a built-in 360-degree camera controller that allows users to seamlessly view their surroundings from all angles using multiple cameras.