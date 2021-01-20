Budget 2021 expectations (mobility & logistics): Tax incentives, EV adoption, National Logistics Policy

Union Budget 2021 Expectations | 'With several Indian and international groups keen to invest in the EV segment, the government should focus on bolstering the infrastructure to enable easy manufacturing and usage of EVs'

Union Budget 2021: The automotive industry is looking forward to this Budget for incentives and policies that would assist it to climb back to normalcy and better after having undergone an economic downturn, accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of focus is expected to land on electric vehicles which have now begun to form part of the mobility service sector as well. While logistics companies expect the government to bring the National Logistics Policy back in focus, subscription-based car rentals believe that tax incentives for the travel industry could help boost the sector. Here’s what the mobility services and logistics players in India expect from the Union Budget 2021-22.

Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder, Zoomcar:

“One of the key areas for both the government as well as the auto sector is electric mobility. With several Indian and international groups keen to invest in the EV segment, the government should focus on bolstering the infrastructure to enable easy manufacturing and usage of EVs and EV-related elements such as charging kiosks to boost demand.

“We look forward to more tax incentives for the travel and trade industry. We expect that this year’s Union Budget will focus more on tech-led developments in the Auto sector. It presents the perfect opportunity for the industry to capitalize on and boost growth.”

Amit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Yulu:

“There is a need to create Footpaths & Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) Lanes within 5 Km of all current/future metro stations under the Metro Rail Policy. The need of the hour is to promote mobility as a service using EVs. We also recommend that incentives must be given for purchasing ‘low speed’ EVs as this will enable sustained provision of affordable and environment-friendly transportation options for the masses.

“Overall, we recommend a national policy on parking infrastructure for shared mobility and a mechanism to unblock input credits which will lower the cost of operations. We also urge standardizing lithium-ion batteries to promote swapping infrastructure. Further, we suggest rationalizing GST rate on critical components of an EV like the battery or propose schemes to boost local production of batteries.”

Prasad Sreeram, Founder and CEO, COGOS Technologies:

“The Union Budget should provide the following support – (A) Subsidy/incentives for using EVs for Commercial/logistics purposes, (B) Incentives for supplies of essential/food products, and (C) Reduction in excise duty on diesel.”

Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Savaari Car Rentals:

“The Tourism Ministry’s budgets have previously been slashed over the last few budgets to a meager Rs 1,500 crore. In order to spur domestic tourism and make India a world-class tourist destination, we expect that the budgetary allocation is at least increased by 50% in the upcoming budget.”

“The total expenditure on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2019-20 was around Rs 90,000 crore, growing at a healthy trend over the last 5 years. We would anticipate this to continue and hope that the allocation hit the Rs 1,00,000 crore mark in the upcoming budget.

“As religious travel is expected to soar in 2021, the government should allocate a large pool of funds for the upgradation of on-premise infrastructure (like ticket collection centres, ATMs and toilets) in these establishments of worship.”

Dhianu Das, Co-Founder, Luxury Ride:

Used luxury automobile market sees tier 2 and tier 3 cities driving the market in 2021. Hence, we expect the government to make GST less complicated and provide relaxation in GST for ULA dealers and garage owners, and relax the interest rate regime which will further boost demand.

