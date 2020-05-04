You can book an Uber now but with these new rules in certain cities

Uber drivers, as well as customers in these cities, have been given a set of instructions that need to be followed.

By:Updated: May 4, 2020 4:31:52 PM

 

Uber, Uber Essential, lockdown, coronavirus, covid 19(File Photo)

Uber has started its cab services in India. However, the service is restricted to cities that have been classified as green and orange zones by the Health Ministry. Uber services can be availed in Cuttack, Daman, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Silvassa, Kochi and Thrissur. These are the green zones. The orange ones include Amritsar, Asansol, Durgapur, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Hubli, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Panchkula, Rohtak, Nadiad, Vapi, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. As for UberMedic, it is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Patna, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Surat, Agra, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Uber Essential continues in Ludhiana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nashik, Indore, Bhopal and Mumbai.

Uber has also advised its customers on certain policies. For example, senior citizens over 65, people with existing ailments, pregnant females and kids below 10 years of age are suggested to refrain from travelling. Luggage and personal belongings have to be handled by self. One can ask the driver to switch on the air-conditioning in fresh mode or roll down the windows. A face mask or covering is a must when you are in the cab. If you’re sick, avoid travelling. Wash hands with sanitiser or soap, before and after the ride. As far as possible, opt for digital payment. Only two people will be allowed to travel in the cab, excluding the driver. One cannot sit shotgun or beside the driver. Uber Pool is not operational at the moment.

As for the drivers, they have been instructed to sanitise their vehicles before and after a ride, use face masks while driving and urge for digital payments. If a driver is sick, he is asked to take a leave. Moreover, if the driver feels uncomfortable commuting to a location that is red-flagged by the government, he can cancel the ride. The customer will also be fully refunded for the cancellation charge.

