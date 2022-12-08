Uber India introduces new safety features; Plans to have all-electric fleet by 2040

Uber India recently introduced new safety features and strengthened its safety support for passengers. The company also plans to have an all-electric or emission-free fleet by 2040.

Uber India recently announced the launch of new technology-led safety features that will help the company to strengthen its customer support in the country. Uber’s new bunch of safety features curated for the Indian market include audio reminders for rear seat belts, SOS integration, revamped safety tool kit, RideCheck 3.0 and more. The company also emphasised its plan to have an all-electric or emission-free fleet by 2040.

Uber India’s new safety features explained:

Audio rear seat belt reminder: Each time before an Uber trip starts, there will be an audio rear seat belt reminder on the driver’s phone and a push notification on the passenger’s phone. This will nudge riders to buckle up and stay safe. This safety feature is currently being tested and will be rolled out across India within a month.

RideCheck 3.0: RideCheck is essentially Uber’s tech-led feature to detect trip anomalies and offer support. It was introduced in India in 2019 to detect unusual long stops. Now, with the latest update, the company has expanded the capabilities of its RideCheck technology to detect when a trip takes an unexpected route or when it ends suddenly before the rider’s final destination.

SOS integration: While Uber already has an in-app emergency button, the company has now launched SOS integration with local police to share critical information with them including live location. This feature is already live in Hyderabad and the company aims to launch it across all major metro cities over the next year.

Revamped safety tool kit: Uber’s revamped safety toolkit features new options and has been designed to give easy access to the help that a passenger may need. It also has various info about Uber’s safety features that are available at the tap of a button.

Expanded customer support: Uber’s 24×7 safety line allows riders to call 88006-88666 from their phone or access it via the app to connect to a live support agent. What’s interesting is that this line will be now available to riders to report safety issues while on-trip and up to 30 minutes after the trip has ended.

Uber celebrates ‘standing for safety’ as its core value. In an interaction with Express Drives on the sidelines of the event, Sooraj Nair, Head of Safety Operations, Uber India & South Asia, said, “Uber is committed to constantly investing in both technology and human intervention that improves the experience on the platform for drivers and riders.”

Uber India’s senior management with Delhi Traffic Police’s Additional CP – Mahesh Bhardwaj

On the roll-out plan of the new SOS feature, he said that currently they are in touch with multiple police departments across the country and they plan to make this go live across all metro cities over the next year. Apart from the launch of new safety features, the company’s spokesperson also highlighted that post the introduction of Uber’s new policy to let drivers know the trip destination in advance, they have witnessed a significant drop in cancellations.

Uber also emphasised its plan to have an all-electric or emission-free fleet in India by 2040. Aakash Aggarwal, Head of Policy and Safety Communications, Uber India & South Asia, said, “Globally, we have a target that by 2040, all vehicles on the Uber platform will either be electric or emission-free and that is a goal that we have for India too. We are on that goal and looking at government & OEM partnerships to achieve this.”

Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary of the Government of Delhi

Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary of the Government of Delhi, was also present at the Uber Safety First event. He said, “The availability of safe and convenient mobility options needs to keep pace with the rapidly expanding cityscapes. It is heartening to see that Uber is investing its resources to strengthen safety and support. I feel that this is the right way forward and strongly believe that the government, law enforcement authorities, and private companies will have to work together to create a safer mobility ecosystem.”

